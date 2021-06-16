Blissful Events Names Top Destination Wine Country And Forest Wedding Venues In California

Blissful Events — a premier destination wedding planner in Napa Valley, Sonoma, South Bay, Silicon Valley and the broader San Francisco area — offers two lists highlighting the very best wine country and forest wedding venues in California. See the complete list at blissfuleventplanning.com

—

After months of stalling their wedding plans, couples all over the United States are ready to start tying the knot. Popular wedding destinations include wine country or forest venues in California. That’s why Blissful Events, the premier wedding planner for California’s Wine Country, recently released detailed lists highlighting some of the region’s top venues.

“People are in love, and they’re ready to say ‘I Do’ in a setting that feels just as special as the relationship they have with one another,” said Samar Hattar, the founder of Blissful Events.

Couples often ask Hattar and the Blissful Events team for their top venue recommendations. With more than 15 years of experience creating luxury weddings with a laid-back vibe, Hattar and her team are connected to many of the top venues in California.

“We wanted to share our experience and expertise with those brides and grooms who are frantically Googling to find their perfect wedding venue,” Hattar said. “It is often one of the first choices a couple makes and can determine many other aspects of the wedding. So, it’s important to find a venue that fits.”

The Blissful Events website hosts two in-depth pages highlighting different wedding sites in or near the Napa and Sonoma areas.

The “25 Top Wine Country Wedding Venues” list can be found here. It includes more than two dozen venues that can be sorted and filtered by type, location, guest count, setting, aesthetics, and more.

The Blissful Events team chose each venue based on its unique attributes, location near wine country, amenities, and more.

“There are so many options for vineyard wedding venues in California, and it can honestly be overwhelming to begin searching and researching,” Hattar said. “I can personally speak to the quality of every one of these venues.”

For some couples, the past year of putting plans on hold has felt like a nightmare. So, they’re looking for a venue that feels like something out of a fairytale.

“When people come to me and ask for a forest venue, I know they’re looking for something enchanting,” Hattar said. “They have these whimsical, magical visions. The first step to bringing those ideas to life is finding the right venue.”

Like the “25 Top Wine Country Wedding Venues” list, the “7 Fairytale Forest And Outdoor Wedding Venues In California” can be found on Blissful Event’s website.

To create it, Hattar and her team sought to pinpoint some of the most beautiful outdoor and forest venues in California.

“All of these locations can be transformed into the wedding site that a couple is envisioning,” Hattar said. “In the past, I’ve hung vintage crystals from tree branches so that the light sparkles through and created floral arrangements that augment the natural beauty around us. Outdoor and forest venues give our team an incredible canvas on which to create.”

No matter which venue a couple chooses, Hattar encourages them to think about the experience they want to have while planning their wedding.

“Having the right team in place can help people focus on the details that matter and limit the level of stress,” she said. “Why struggle through doing this alone when working with an expert lets you savor the fun of planning such a monumental event in your life?”

Blissful Events is the premier destination wedding planners in Napa Valley, Sonoma, South Bay, Silicon Valley and the broader San Francisco area. With more than 15 years of experience, Samar Hattar and her team of experts know the who’s who of the California luxury wedding landscape. To learn more, visit blissfuleventplanning.com or call 415-497-2280 Blissful Events.

Contact Info:

Name: Samar Hattar

Email: Send Email

Organization: Blissful Events

Address: 120 4th St #2163, Petaluma, CA 94952

Phone: (415) 497-2280

Website: https://blissfuleventplanning.com/

Video URL: https://youtu.be/mykyoxrowao

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/blissful-events-names-top-destination-wine-country-and-forest-wedding-venues-in-california/89026852

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89026852