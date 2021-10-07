Blooming Poet Advocates For Sustainability As It Launches The Gunny Sack Collective

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 October 2021 - With pollution and global warming remaining constant hot button issues, Blooming Poet has recognised the need to be more sustainable in its efforts to protect the environment. As bouquet wrappers are typically made of plastic and predominately single-use, the continued usage of such wrappers would only further harm the environment in the long term. To that end, the online florist has announced it is launching a new line of environmentally-conscious products dubbed "The Gunny Sack Collective".





By upcycling gunny sacks that have been used to store and transport cacao or chocolate beans from Ecuador to wrap its flower bouquets, Blooming Poet is hoping to offer a more environmentally responsible option for consumers looking for green choices to add to their retail therapy carts. Moreover, the online florist hopes the rustic barnyard look can offer customers a refreshing change to its customary wrappings.





Customers can also expect exotic and speciality blooms like tulips, peonies, hydrangeas, and garden roses to feature in their flower bouquets. The garden roses, in particular, are sourced from sustainable farms, giving environmentally-conscious shoppers another eco-friendly option. To ensure its customers receive only the freshest flowers with a surprise twist, the flowers and designs are curated daily and left up to the imagination and creativity of Blooming Poet's artisan florists. The flowers come in three sizes – Cutesy, Statement, and Grand Gesture – to cater to individual customer's needs.





Best of all, the gunny sack wraps are priced at the same cost or, in some instances, cheaper than their traditional paper and plastic counterparts. This decision bucks the usual trend in various industries, where eco-friendly and sustainable options often cost more, discouraging consumers from adopting such practices.

With this launch and its pricing strategy, Blooming Poet is also aiming to spark discourse and raise awareness for customers to switch to an eco-friendly option in an industry that has traditionally produced significant plastic and paper wastage.

While such products have proliferated throughout countries like the United States, it has remained largely unknown in the South East Asia region, and Blooming Poet is looking to change that. The hope is that this new product line can send a message to care about the environment and inspire consumers to contribute to a circular economy by embracing gunny sack wrappings.

"As the former First Lady of the United States, Lady Bird Johnson, once said, the environment is where we all meet; where we all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share," mentioned Jyo, founder of Blooming Poet. "As such, it is everyone's duty to be environmentally conscious and to do our part to ensure Mother Earth has a future for our children to inherit."

Blooming Poet is an online florist based in Singapore that offers a full range of floral products, such as bloom boxes , flower crowns , and bridal bouquets . Each of its art-inspired, handcrafted floral arrangements is hand-picked and uniquely tailored to each customer's needs. For more information about "The Gunny Sack Collective" and Blooming Poet's various other products, please visit https://www.bloomingpoet.sg/ .

#BloomingPoet