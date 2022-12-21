BLS International Adopts Systematic And Customer Friendly Approach To Deal With High Inflow Of Visa Applications

This well-known establishment acts as a one-stop destination serving both local and international customers. Over the course of its journey, it has maintained a firm foothold in its industry.

—

BLS International Canada Services Inc. is a reliable partner of the High Commission of India in Ottawa and the Consulate General(s) of India in Toronto and Vancouver (Canada) for managing the administrative and non-judgmental tasks of processing visa, passport, PIO, OCI, and consular applications. It has maintained a relationship between two prominent countries; India and Canada for nearly a decade now.

This well-known establishment acts as a one-stop destination serving both local and international customers. Over the course of its journey, it has maintained a firm foothold in its industry. Their work is quite systematic and illustrates all the steps/processes in an organised manner, making it easier for the general public to understand. Its goal is to provide a hassle-free experience to applicants across the nation.

The whole BLS team has always been highly committed to their work and follows the motto that customer satisfaction is the topmost priority to them. The staff is known to be courteous and prompt. They are perpetually motivated and always ready to personally assist especially impaired customers.

Lately, BLS has become one of the largest outsourcing and visa service providers due to which they are overburdened with the quantum of queries knocking on their doors and hence leading to a slight delay of processes. The demand has been at an all-time high, resulting in slowing down the overall processes and creating an overall slackening of backlog. The nature of such activities is already quite tedious and requires a high level of cautiousness and now with the surplus of ongoing inquiries, it requires even more time and attention. All the applications have to be studied one by one and the respective documents have to be verified thoroughly, this process can not be done in a hurry as it can turn out to be extremely perilous. However, BLS International is aware of the current situation and is taking active measures to ensure that each and every query is dealt with timely, and with the utmost precision.

To quote one of our valued customer, Mr. Naveen Kalra, who visited the BLS International office on the 14th of September, 2022, “We visited BLS Brampton office for Indian passport surrender, a large queue and we were afraid whether our turn will come, the BLS staff at gate was very cordial and I observed every one answering very politely and intelligently, our turn came after two and half hours but I found the admin staff at counter very helping, knowledgeable and efficient, we were attended very nicely and we were very happy about the task was done, I could note they have lot work at counter, and attending smilingly, the tracking service at BLS is really nice and we got updated info everyday and we got the passport surrender certificate and cancelled indian passport today ie. 27 Sept 2022 with 13 days, including 4 off days, great public service by BLS, bravo.”

Contact Info:

Name: Ekta Bhaskar

Email: Send Email

Organization: BLS International

Address: 40 Gillingham dr,unit 403 Brampton,ON, L6x4x7

Website: https://www.blsinternational.com/



Release ID: 89086754

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.