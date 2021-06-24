BLS International partners with Knowledge Catalyst to issue Digital Health Certificates

This partnership aims to provide passengers a seamless cross-border travel experience with a reliable digital health certificate

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BSE and NSE listed (BSE: 540073; NSE: BLS), BLS International, a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, announced today that it has entered into a partnership agreement with a Singapore-based company, Knowledge Catalyst to provide Digital Health Certificates also known as HealthCerts, for passengers travelling to and from Singapore.

Effective immediately, BLS will start issuing HealthCerts in Singapore. HealthCerts is a set of digital standards and schema for issuing digital COVID-19 Pre-Departure Test (PDT) results certificates that are in line with international standards and the Singapore Government's requirements. The HealthCerts schema was developed in collaboration with the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) and Ministry of Health (MOH) of Singapore. Further, these HealthCerts are tamper-proof and traceable. Currently, they are issued directly to travellers in the form of a QR code, and can be downloaded onto their mobile devices. These QR codes will enable authorities to easily verify that the PDT results have been issued by accredited healthcare institutions and allow them to confirm the authenticity of the certificates before granting border access.

With the ongoing ease in travel restrictions, there has been resumption of global travel. Keeping the wellbeing and safety of travellers as well as citizens in mind, many countries are allowing visitors' entry with verified health certificates. Such solutions are welcoming as it provides a seamless verification process for both travellers and authorities.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International, said, "There is an immense need for such initiatives for the comfort of travellers and authorities to facilitate ease in travelling as countries are opening their borders. We are excited about this partnership with Knowledge Catalyst to provide a seamless cross-border travel experience with reliable digital health certificates. Since both inbound and outbound travellers in Singapore are required to have health certificates, BLS has begun the project focusing on inbound travellers to Singapore and outbound travellers traveling from Singapore to Spain, Italy and India, our existing client governments in Singapore."

Mr Rudy J. Rahardjo, CEO of Knowledge Catalyst, expressed, "Being at the forefront of such technology has allowed Knowledge Catalyst to build global partnerships with key stakeholders around the world. We are excited to be partnering with BLS international to facilitate travellers travelling to and from Singapore in meeting safe travel requirements."

About BLS International

BLS International Services Ltd. a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services since 2005. The company is recognized as 'Best under a Billion' company" by Forbes Asia and ranked amongst Fortune India's Next 500 companies.

The company works with over 46 client governments including Diplomatic Missions, Embassies & Consulates and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. The Company now has an extensive network of more than 12,000 centres globally with a robust strength of over 15,000 employees and associates that provides consular, biometrics and citizen services. BLS has processed over 52 million applications till date globally.

BLS International adheres to ISO 9001:2015 certified for Quality Management Systems; ISO 27001:2013 certified for Information Security Management Systems; ISO 14001:2015 certified for Environmental Management Systems; ISO/ IEC 45001:2018 certified for Occupational Safety and Health; ISO / IEC 20000-1:2011 certified for IT Service Management; ISO 26000:2010 certified for Social Responsibility; ISO 23026:2015 certified for System Engineering and Management Requirements; ISO/IEC 28000:2017 certified for Supply Chain Management System; ISO/IEC 27002: 2013 certified for Management of Information Security; ISO 31000: 2018 certified for Risk Management; ISO 27001:2013 certified for Risk Management of Information.

BLS International is the only listed company in this domain with operations in 66 countries.

BSE: 540073; NSE: BLS; MSE: BLS. Website: www.blsinternational.com

About Knowledge Catalyst

Knowledge Catalyst is a technology company headquartered in Singapore, that specialises in harnessing the blockchain technology to create opportunities and value-add stakeholders within industries. Apart from their solution for the health and travel ecosystem, the company also deploy solutions in the education and talent ecosystem to address the widening gaps of equitable learning and the future of work. Founded in 2018, Knowledge Catalyst has issued over 13,000 credentials to over 300 organizations across Asia.

Website: www.knowledgecatalyst.io

