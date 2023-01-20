BLS International’s top brass discuss cooperation through Public-Private Partnerships at the World Economic Forum

BLS International is holding a conference with more than 2,500 delegates from international business, government, civil society, media, and academics. The conference aims to stimulate dialogue about significant challenges and make a difference.

Setting a record, more than 2,500 delegates are anticipated to participate this year, including ​​the Chairman of BLS International, Mr. Diwakar Aggarwal and Joint Managing Director of BLS International, Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal. The conference is also anticipated to draw close to 100 corporate titans from India, including Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, N Chandrasekaran, Nadir Godrej, Adar Poonawalla, Sajjan Jindal, and Sanjiv Bajaj.

Amidst a somewhat unprecedented amount of turmoil in the global macroeconomic environment and geopolitical landscape such a dialogue between world leaders is essential to draw and derive solutions to bring the world together. As the world navigates the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and looks towards a more sustainable and equitable future, the role of India which retains its position as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, is primal in shaping the global dialogue.

Mr. Diwakar Aggarwal said, “Global leaders must work together and cooperate as the globe continues to face numerous complicated and interrelated problems. To ensure a better future for everyone in a world that is becoming more and more fragmented, we must develop comprehensive and coordinated solutions to these issues. Fostering trust, cooperation, and resilience requires strengthening social cohesion, or the ties within a society. Social cohesion can aid in reducing conflict, promoting stability, and enabling groups to collaborate to achieve common goals by fostering a sense of inclusion and belonging.”

Furthermore he added, “From the very onset BLS International has been driven to constantly foster and create new public-private cooperation paradigms not just in India but around various global economies.”

Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal commented, “Living in the new world order with incubation and acceptance of the digital economy we have been able to surpass the boundaries and make the world flat. Aș digitisation and automation become a norm, what will differentiate providers is the quality of service that will be translated into customer experience. With this vision I can proudly say that BLS International has swiftly turned from an Indian homegrown enterprise into a global corporation.”

Additionally, he said, “Very recently, we have touched a billion dollar market capitalization establishing ourselves as a partner of choice with client governments worldwide with an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of Visa, Passport, Consular, E-governance, Attestation, Biometric, E-visa, and retail services while also providing citizen services to state and provincial governments. We ensure that consumers of service are enabled to have the best possible experience and are kept paramount.”

People are paying high visa fees, exhibit strong ties to their home country, which may include providing letters of support from their spouse, parents, and senior government offices. They must also submit a plethora of documents, such as certified bank account statements, airline and hotel reservations, and proof of health and travel insurance. On top of all of this, they still frequently have trouble getting their visas approved. However, BLS International is making sure to provide a smooth and customer friendly experience for its valued applicants. One of the customers Mr. Naveen Kalra wrote,“We visited BLS Brampton office for Indian passport surrender, a large queue and we were afraid whether our turn will come, the BLS staff at gate was very cordial and I observed every one answering very politely and intelligently, our turn came after two and half hours but I found the admin staff at counter very helping, knowledgeable and efficient, we were attended very nicely and we were very happy about the task was done, great public service by BLS, bravo.”

