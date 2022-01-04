Blu Ocean Innovations Brand Amplification Service Has Now Officially Launched

Blu Ocean Innovations has released its latest 'Blu-Ocean Strategy,' aimed at marketing 4- and 5-star Brands online. Today, Nathan Pay, Chief Marketing Officer at Blu Ocean Innovations, LLC, would like to introduce the company's Brand Amplification division 'Blu Ocean Global Media.'

—

Blu Ocean Innovations has recently launched an innovative new division, ‘Blu Ocean Global Media’ (BOGM), to assist clients in conquering their specific markets with online brand marketing strategies. Customers looking to grow their brand such that they can compete on a much more level playing field with their competition, no matter the size of the competition, can now find out more about BOGM’s brand amplification service by visiting BluOceanGlobalMedia.Com

Today, Nathan Pay, Chief Marketing Officer at Blu Ocean Innovations, releases BOGM’s Brand Amplification development details. Brand Amplification was designed to appeal specifically to people interested in increasing their digital outreach and footprint to get maximum exposure, with the added benefit of ranking faster and higher across search engines.

Here are some of the specific benefits:

Maximum exposure across 300+ media sites, including several high-traffic premium sites. This feature is highly relevant for anyone interested in increasing their online presence. BOGM can advertise any person, business, product, and news-worthy article all over the internet via multiple channels, including with video channels, with video news releases, with press releases, with blogs posts… and also utilizing slide-share, infographics, and podcasts. Getting such increased exposure over a plethora of platforms is an excellent way to generate brand recognition and ultimately increase the yield from their overall marketing spend.

Instant authority with search engines in ways previously only available to much larger players. By appearing across BOGM’s network of high authority sites, the inevitable result is better results across all search engines and, of course, higher brand recognition overall.

Last but not least, Brand Amplification ultimately results in dramatically improved SEO rankings. A disclaimer is in order: without a 4-star or better online rating, any ad spend would be wasted… i.e., those without such a ranking would be wasting their ad spend and may as well hand over prospects to the competition. Blu Ocean Innovations’ principal aim is to have clients attain a 4- 5-star rating online and then amplify said rating, and thus the underlying brand, massively across the world wide web.

Nathan Pay, when asked about Brand Amplification, stated:

“The importance of Brand Amplification will continue to grow due to its array of impactful benefits. As a local business owner, you need to establish an online presence to win over new customers. Nowadays, people need to expose their business to more and more potential customers across multiple channels.”

This new service is Blu Ocean Innovation’s most ambitious release to date. Nathan is particularly excited about this because Blu Ocean Innovations has worked diligently on this for many months. It is exhilarating to share with the public a product that will enable them to put their business solidly on the map… and, in doing so, to grow their top-line revenue and bottom-line profits too.

Those interested in learning more about growing their brand are invited to a short, no-obligation, complimentary survey at BluOceanGlobalMedia.Com, and is so doing, gaining invaluable insight on how to get their brand in front of well over 500,000+… including many potential prospects.

