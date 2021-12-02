Blu Ocean Innovations Launches It’s Brand Amplification Service.

Blu Ocean Innovations has released its latest blue-ocean strategy, aimed primarily at people looking to improve their brand's online reputation. Today, Nathan Pay, Chief Marketing Officer at Blu Ocean Innovations, would like to introduce the company's Brand Amplification division 'Blu Ocean Global Media.'

—

Blu Ocean Innovations has recently released an innovative new division ‘Blu Ocean Global Media’ (BOGM) to assist clients in conquering their specific markets with online brand marketing strategies. Customers looking to grow their brand such that they can compete with larger corporations can find out more about BOGM’s brand amplification service by visiting BluOceanGlobalMedia

Today, Nathan Pay, Chief Marketing Officer at Blu Ocean Innovations, releases BOGM’s Brand Amplification’s development details. Brand Amplification was designed to appeal specifically to people interested in increasing their digital outreach and footprint to get maximum exposure, with the added benefit of ranking faster and higher in all search engines.

Here are some of the specific benefits:

Maximum exposure across 300+ media sites, including a number of high-traffic premium sites: This feature is highly relevant for anyone interested in increasing their online presence. BOGM can advertise any person, business, product, and news-worthy article all over the internet via multiple channels including: video, press releases, blogs posts, podcasts, slide-share, infographics, and more. Getting increased exposure is an excellent way to generate brand recognition and ultimately leads.

Instant authority: Customers who get Brand Amplification would positively benefit from this feature since it enables smaller businesses to compete with larger corporations. By appearing across BOGM’s network of high authority sites the inevitable result is better results across all search engines and of course higher brand recognition.

Getting higher ranking: Blu Ocean Innovations made sure to make this part of BOGM’s Brand Amplification. Nowadays, it is absolutely necessary to have a 5-star ranking to be considered by a consumer. Without a 4-Star or better rating on Google, they may as well hand customers over to the competition. Brand Amplification precludes such leakage and keeps the consuming public focused where it should be… on the desired brand.

Nathan Pay, when asked about Brand Amplification, said:

“The importance of Brand Amplification will continue to grow due to its array of impactful benefits. As a local business owner, you need to establish an online presence to win over new customers. Nowadays, people need to expose their business to more and more potential customers across multiple channels.”

This new service is Blu Ocean Innovation’s most ambitious release to date. Nathan Pay is particularly excited about this because Blu Ocean Innovations has been working diligently on this for a number of months. It is exhilarating to share with the public a product that will enable them to put their business on the map… and grow their top-line revenue too.

Those interested in learning more on how to grow their brand are invited to a no-obligation, complimentary survey at BluOceanGlobalMedia gaining invaluable insight on how to get their brand in front of over 500,000+ potential prospects.

Contact Info:

Name: Carl

Email: Send Email

Organization: Blu Ocean Innovations, LLC

Address: 5940 South Rainbow Boulevard #400 7820 STE 400 #7820, Las Vegas, Nevada 89118, United States

Phone: +1-800-478-3196

Website: https://bluoceaninnovations.com/

