Blue Becomes the First Insurer to Adopt 'iAM Smart' Authentication

For Customers to Enjoy a Further Streamlined Digital Insurance Journey

HONG KONG, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue, the first digital life insurer in Hong Kong, today reaffirmed its commitment to taking complexity out of the personal insurance experience by becoming the first to adopt the 'iAM Smart' authentication, providing a digital alternative for customers to verify their identity in a smarter and more convenient way during the online policy application process.



Blue always keeps customer experience at the digital forefront. By adopting 'iAM Smart' authentication, Blue provides customers with an option to remove the hassle of uploading an image of their Hong Kong identity card when they make new online policy applications. Instead, they can verify their identity in just a click within the 'iAM Smart" mobile app, if they are registered users, resulting in a better seamless digital customer journey with enhanced convenience and flexibility.

Mr. Charles Hung, CEO and Executive Director of Blue, stated, "We are proud to bring our customers yet another market-first functionality by adopting 'iAM Smart' authentication into Blue's online platform. This is fully in line with our mission to lead the complete digitisation of the insurance experience, something that our customers are increasingly looking for. With the enhanced digital insurance journey, we hope to make lives easier and provide a higher level of peace of mind for customers, which is ultimately the central tenet and purpose of Blue."

'iAM Smart' authentication is now available for selected Blue insurance products, including WeMedi Outpatient Protector, which covers seven types of outpatient services anytime throughout the year, as well as WeGuard PharmaEASY Protector, which is the first-ever[1] pharmacy benefit plan in Hong Kong that allows claims for actual pharmacy expenses. To encourage customers to experience the convenience of 'iAM Smart' authentication, a first-year discounted premium of HK$138 is offered to 'iAM Smart' users when they apply for WeMedi Outpatient Protector. Going forward, the use of 'iAM Smart' authentication will also be adopted across other Blue insurance products, delivering consumer-centric digital insurance services for our customers.

[1] The description of "first-ever" is based on a comparison of other life plans that are publicly offered to individual customers by major life insurance companies in Hong Kong as of October 9, 2020.

ABOUT BLUE

Blue is the first digital life insurer in Hong Kong. It is a joint venture between Hillhouse Capital, a leading investment management firm with extensive investment experience, and Tencent Holdings Limited, a leading Internet value added services provider. Blue focuses on providing simple, flexible and valuable insurance solutions through online channels. It is committed to making people's lives easier by empowering them to take charge of their own protection. For more information, please visit www.blue.com.hk.