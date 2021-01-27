Blue Hat Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

XIAMEN, China, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading producer, developer and operator of augmented reality ("AR") interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, today announced it received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's minimum bid price requirement. The letter noted that as of January 25, 2021, Blue Hat evidenced a closing bid price of its ordinary shares in excess of the $1.00 minimum requirement for the past 10 consecutive business days. Accordingly, Blue Hat has regained compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2), and Nasdaq considers the matter closed.

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games and toys in China, including interactive educational materials, mobile games, and toys with mobile game features. The Company's interactive entertainment platform creates unique user experiences by connecting physical items to mobile devices, which creates a rich visual and interactive environment for users through the integration of real objects and virtual scenery. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

