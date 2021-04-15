Blue Hat Signs Two-Year Licensing Agreement with Tencent QQ for QQ Penguin Logo and Emoji

XIAMEN, China, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading producer, developer and operator of augmented reality ("AR") interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, today announced that the Company signed a two-year licensing agreement with Tencent QQ ("QQ"), an instant messaging and social platform for PC and mobile users, to use its intellectual property ("IP") of the QQ penguin logo and QQ emoji on Blue Hat's toy products and related marketing materials, effective March 1, 2021.

According to the terms of the agreement, Blue Hat is authorized to use the name and IP images on its acoustic and photoelectronic combination toys and bubble toys, as well as on any related instructions, packaging and promotional materials and activities, including online and offline marketing campaigns and product displays, subject to the advance approval by QQ. QQ is obligated to provide such IP materials to Blue Hat.



The success of QQ as one of the most commonly used instant messengers in China has made the QQ logo and QQ emoji very popular in the country. Source: Tencent QQ

Launched in 1999, QQ has been an easy-to-use instant messaging and social platform for PC and mobile users, readily recognized by its a cute penguin logo. QQ's success has been built on its various features including avatars, video and voice calls, file transfer, and built-in mailbox. With these features, QQ has become one of the most commonly used instant messengers in China, with approximately 617 million monthly active users by September 2020. For decades, the QQ logo and QQ emoji have been a pop culture phenomenon in China.

Mr. Xiaodong Chen, CEO of Blue Hat, stated, "We are pleased to partner with QQ under this licensing agreement for their well-known QQ penguin logo and QQ emoji. We believe these efforts will increase Blue Hat's exposure and attract more customers over the course of the next two years."

