Blue Launches #WeSupport Campaign for Complimentary Post-Vaccination Protection

HONG KONG, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue, Hong Kong's first digital life insurer, launches the #WeSupport campaign to provide customers with extra free protection for post-vaccination. To safeguard customers and their families' health, and to ensure they can get vaccinated with assurance, eligible customers can enjoy HK$300 pharmacy expenses protection and HK$200,000 compassionate death protection upon successful registration on Blue's online insurance platform (https://bit.ly/3f639fF) during the period of 8 April 2021 to 31 July 2021.

Blue is always committed to bringing the most appropriate post-vaccination protection to customers, to reduce the concerns of the vaccination. Eligible customers who have received the Approved COVID-19 vaccination will be able to enjoy two complimentary benefits from the #WeSupport campaign:

1. WeSupport Health Complimentary Pharmacy Benefit

A FREE one-year "WeGuard PharmaEASY Protector" entry plan of HK$300 pharmacy expenses benefit upon successful registration.

A wide range of pharmacy items such as cold and flu medicine, vitamins, fever cooling gel sheets, face masks, hand sanitising wipes, and more are eligible for claims.

Applicable to more than 5,000 designated dealers across Hong Kong , from supermarket chains, personal care product retail chains and convenience stores — both in-store and online.

, from supermarket chains, personal care product retail chains and convenience stores — both in-store and online. Reimburse eligible claims to customer's bank account directly as fast as one working day.

2. WeSupport Life Complimentary Compassionate Death Benefit

A HK$200,000 compassionate death benefit will be offered to customers who own an in-force policy under any of Blue's selected WeCare, WeGuard, or WeMedi protection plans.

This coverage will be effective automatically at no additional cost and with no waiting period required.

The stress of an ongoing pandemic might also increase anxiety surrounding the COVID-19 vaccination, but Blue is here to continue supporting and giving customers peace of mind along every step of the way. With Blue's #WeSupport campaign and the two complimentary post-vaccination protection, customers and their families can enjoy additional protection during this critical time and get vaccinated against COVID-19 with less to worry about. Blue will continue to support everyone to fight against the pandemic.

Respective terms and conditions apply to the above campaign. For details of Blue's post-vaccination protection and customer's application eligibility, please click here.

ABOUT BLUE

Blue is the first digital life insurer in Hong Kong. It is a joint venture between Hillhouse Capital, a leading investment management firm with extensive investment experience, and Tencent Holdings Limited, a leading Internet value added services provider. Blue focuses on providing simple, flexible and valuable insurance solutions through online channels. It is committed to making people's lives easier by empowering them to take charge of their own protection. For more information, please visit www.blue.com.hk.

