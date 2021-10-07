Blue Prism Announces Award-Winning Process Intelligence to Optimize Automation Performance

Blue Prism integrates ABBYY Timeline within Blue Prism Capture to offer complete process and task discovery as a standard capability

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism® (AIM: PRSM), a global pioneer and market leader in intelligent automation and ABBYY, a digital intelligence company, announced today the availability of Blue Prism Process Intelligence Powered by ABBYY Timeline within the Blue Prism automation platform, allowing customers to quickly uncover the best automation opportunities from data scattered across the organization.

Blue Prism Process Intelligence Powered by ABBYY Timeline is an expansion of the companies' long-time partnership that now delivers a combined offering of best in breed technologies, out of the box. The new, fully integrated process and task mining capabilities work seamlessly with Blue Prism's native process capture feature for end-to-end, data driven intelligent automation. Customers will be able to quickly identify automation opportunities and, from the data, produce process definition documents (PDDs), optimizing the discovery and design of their automations within minutes.

Blue Prism Process Intelligence combines desktop user interaction data with process details mined from system event data and creates detailed models of each process for analysis, optimization, monitoring and predictive analytics.

The parallel integration with Blue Prism Capture facilitates the delivery of automations from Process Intelligence straight into the design studio with unprecedented speed.

The ease of use means all users, including citizen developers, can build out reliable automations faster than ever with insight, oversight, and foresight.

Blue Prism Process Intelligence is included within Blue Prism's all-inclusive license for customers with paid support. Additional upgrade packages are also available for purchase.

This integration bridges a critical gap of process mining to process automation by ingesting processes and tasks, automating the creation of digital workers, and then tracking ROI results and monitoring for process compliance.

"We are strongly committed to incorporating digital initiatives to reduce the cost of healthcare to our patients and improving the patient experience through streamlined workflows," commented Benjamin Berkowitz, director of intelligent automation, at Mass General Brigham, one of the nation's leading biomedical research organizations and a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. "An instrumental part of delivering this value is ensuring that our business processes are streamlined, data driven, and account for how people and bots interact with them. This is why we are excited to be working with both Blue Prism and ABBYY to deliver comprehensive process intelligence to our automation opportunities."

The seamless way that Blue Prism integrates process and task mining, and monitors production automations accelerates time to value beyond any competing offerings. Existing Blue Prism customers can easily discover more processes, while new customers can simplify the purchasing process, collaborating directly with Blue Prism for a complete intelligent automation platform. The partnership benefits customers as both vendors commit to ongoing customer support and continued investment in the alignment of technologies to best meet the evolving needs of mutual customers.

"Giving our customers the ability to industrialize process discovery across the enterprise not only enriches their automation roadmap but speeds up time to market for the design and delivery of automation," said Jason Kingdon, chairman and CEO of Blue Prism. "This new offering underscores our commitment to providing our customers with the best technologies on the market, not only giving them increased productivity and ROI but facilitating true digital transformation and the ability to scale at speed."

"Blue Prism Process Intelligence Powered by ABBYY Timeline empowers automation teams to make fact-based, data-driven design and optimization decisions for their RPA initiatives and extends the capabilities of the digital workforce with advanced process understanding," commented Ulf Persson, CEO of ABBYY. "This expanded partnership with Blue Prism represents the importance of no-code solutions and presents significant opportunities for both companies by exploiting the competitive differentiators Timeline offers over conventional process mining tools allowing our joint customers to handle the broadest spectrum of process types with the richest set of process analysis and real-time monitoring tools critical for business agility."

"Organizations run into time to market problems and high opportunity costs when they try to drive process improvement efforts without first doing the fact-based planning that is so critical," said Maureen Fleming, program vice president for IDC's Intelligent Process Automation research. "The clear benefits of this approach are why process and task mining adoption continue to grow rapidly through the pandemic. Partnerships formed to join process discovery with automation make it far easier for customers to re-architect for speed and efficiency – a growth accelerator and a disrupter in intelligent process automation."

Any organization navigating digital transformation will find this new offering essential to success. It enables a clear overview, to developers and business leaders, of the full potential of automation and empowers them to react to opportunities quickly and effectively.

