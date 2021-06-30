Blue Prism Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism® is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Blue Prism.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

With offices across the globe, Blue Prism was recognized as a Great Place to Work for each country entered into the program – Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, and the US.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Blue Prism is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"I'd like to thank the whole Blue Prism team for this result and appreciate the recognition globally," said Blue Prism Chairman and CEO, Jason Kingdon. "As a company we are ambitious about building and creating the best working environment that we can. We are very much evolving and know we have some way to go and the survey results highlight this. The work continues, with much more to follow."

At Blue Prism, we empower employees across the world to create, deliver, innovate and do great things. Our own employees embody our rich culture built on ambition, innovation, collaboration and dedication, and they thrive in an environment that inspires independent thinking, innovation and flexibility to succeed on their own terms. We understand that supporting each other, celebrating our diversity, championing work/life balance makes us stronger as a business and good stewards in the communities we serve.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

