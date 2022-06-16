BLUE RIDGE BANK TAPS IBC TO OFFER GROWTH CAPITAL TO BEVERAGE AND CPG COMPANIES WITH “BLUE – INTELLIGENT BUSINESS CAPITAL”

—

New York-based Beverage and Consumer Package Goods advisory firm, InterContinental Beverage Capital (“IBC”), in a proprietary partnership with Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), the national bank subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc., will be rolling out a new and innovative capital resource product for its clients in advance of upcoming industry events beginning in New York.

BLUE – Intelligent Business Capital – program will be dually supported through IBC’s industry expertise and network along with BRB’s sound credit and underwriting, which will be able to support the capital demands of growing companies with the flexibility to the handle inventory and production challenges over multiple credit cycles.

The BLUE financing product is focused on both leading and emerging companies and brands operating online, direct to consumer as well as traditional retail channels. Andy Moser, EVP of Blue Ridge stated, “In collaboration with IBC, the Bank is offering companies, with safety and soundness, access to capital, industry resources and the opportunity to value and grow their businesses with creative and effective financial solutions.”

Through IBC, BLUE will initially be in front of potential clients and industry professionals at the upcoming BevNet Summer event, June 14-16 in New York.

Joseph J. Messina, Co-Founder and President of IBC offered that, “We are excited to bring this product to market in collaboration with the Specialized Lending Team at Blue Ridge Bank. BLUE will provide companies with an intelligent and efficient debt alternative for their growth capital. This will help ensure clients have the ability to expand sales and grow their enterprise value faster without pausing to raise expensive and dilutive equity capital.”

BLUE’s online sales resource is supported by Amazon’s proprietary D8aDriven marketplace analytics software that helps clients grow their brands by automating their business using data and deep machine learning, with the goal of optimizing sales and creating more productive inventory.

BLUE – Intelligent Business Capital will be available later this month.

About InterContinental Beverage Capital, Inc.

IBC is a New York-based advisory and investment firm focused on the beverage and consumer packaged goods industries. IBC has a worldwide network of strategic industry contacts, lending institutions, consultants, recruiters, and management teams. These sources provide expertise, industry capabilities, access to new customers, and valuable investment and commercial banking capabilities to partnership companies. IBC is actively seeking investments in its targeted verticals in companies, which have unique products and dedicated management that exhibit the ability to develop into category leaders. Visit https://inbevcapital.com/.

Media Contact:

InterContinental Beverage Capital, Investor Relations, 212-634-7277, info@inbevcapital.com

About Blue Ridge Bank, N.A.

Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., is the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, Blue Ridge Bank provides a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, insurance, card payments, wholesale and retail mortgage lending, and government-guaranteed lending. Blue Ridge also provides investment and wealth management services and management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, and trust administration. Visit https://www.mybrb.com/ for more information.

Media Contact:

Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., Michelle Simon Director of PR & Corporate Communications Michelle.Simon@mybrb.bank

