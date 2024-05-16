Blue Sky Capital Strategies, LLC. Announces Strategic Executive Appointments to Enhance Leadership Team

Blue Sky Capital announces two senior leadership appointments.

—

Blue Sky Capital, a leader in Lease Management and advisory Services, is pleased to announce the promotion of David Cross to Executive Vice President for Business Development and the appointment of Julie Daratony as Executive Vice President for Operations.

Previously serving in a senior role, David Cross has significantly contributed to the firm's strategic initiatives and client acquisition efforts. His expertise in developing financing solutions and enhancing customer relations has been instrumental in Blue Sky's continued success. David's new role will see him leading business development strategies further to expand the company's market presence and client base.

Julie Daratony joins Blue Sky Capital and has a distinguished career in project management, budget management, and compliance in the banking sector. Her expertise overseeing comprehensive auditing and risk assessments aligns with Blue Sky’s commitment to operational excellence and client service. In her role, Julie will manage the operations team, optimize processes, and ensure the integrity and efficiency of lease contract lifecycles.

"These executive appointments mark a significant step in our ongoing efforts to strengthen our leadership structure and position our company for future growth," said Jim Cross, Co-CEO of Blue Sky Capital Strategies. "David’s proven track record and Julie’s extensive experience will be invaluable as we continue to provide top-tier lease advisory and management services to our clients."

About the company: Blue Sky Capital is a premier provider of Capital Structure, Lease Management & Advisory Services, offering a comprehensive suite of services that cover the entire lifecycle of equipment lease contracts. With over $4 billion in managed leases, Blue Sky Capital serves clients domestically and internationally, maintaining offices in New York, Dallas, Boston, Florida, Michigan, and North Carolina. Blue Sky’s custom tailored lease management and advisory solutions provide support for every phase of managing the equipment lease contracts such as the development and deployment of lease financing RFPs, lease vs. buy financial analyses, lease contract negotiations, project management, portfolio management reporting, lease accounting, and strategic portfolio planning that typically delivers a 20% save on the equipment lease contracts.

