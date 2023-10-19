BlueCat recognized as a leader and outperformer in 2023 GigaOm Radar Report for DDI

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCat Networks, a leading provider of mission-critical network and cloud infrastructure software for reliable and secure DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (collectively known as DDI), today announced that it has been recognized for the second straight year as a leader and outperformer in the 2023 GigaOm Radar Report for DDI.



DDI provides the core services that route traffic and enable network communications. The report highlights key DDI vendors and equips IT decision-makers with the information needed to select the best fit for their business and use case requirements.

GigaOm describes BlueCat Integrity as a purpose-built enterprise DDI platform for centralizing control of core DDI services and gaining insight into enterprise-wide relationships among devices, users, and IP addresses via a single web-based interface.

“Right-sized from the start, BlueCat Integrity offers deployment flexibility with true pay-as-you-grow linear scalability and safe, secure migrations,” wrote GigaOm analyst Ivan McPhee.

The report also recognized Men&Mice as an outperformer. BlueCat acquired Men&Mice, and its DDI orchestration solution, Micetro, in May 2023. The move extends BlueCat’s mid-market offerings and enhances its core network services portfolio. GigaOm's recognition of Men&Mice for innovation demonstrates that BlueCat is now even better positioned to offer cutting-edge DDI platforms and solutions for a wider range of enterprises.

“Network teams need dynamic tools that help them simplify management, thwart security threats, and ensure resilience,” said Martin McNealis, Chief Product Officer at BlueCat. ”GigaOm’s analysis highlights how our portfolio delivers on that promise, improving network performance and reducing vulnerabilities for our customers.”

Last year, BlueCat was also recognized in GigaOm’s annual report as a leader, outperformer, and mature play provider of integrated DDI solutions.

To download a complimentary copy of the 2023 GigaOm Radar Report for DDI and review the key criteria for evaluating DDI solutions, visit bluecat.com/gigaom.

About BlueCat

BlueCat is the Adaptive DNS company. The company’s mission is to help organizations deliver reliable and secure network access from any location and any network environment. To do this, BlueCat re-imagined DNS. The result – Adaptive DNS – is a dynamic, open, secure, scalable, and automated DDI management platform that supports the most challenging digital transformation initiatives, like adoption of hybrid cloud and rapid application development. BlueCat’s DDI management platform was recognized as a market leader and outperformer in the 2022 and 2023 GigaOm Radar reports that evaluated all the vendors offering DDI management. The company is headquartered in Toronto and New York and has additional offices throughout the world, including in Germany, Iceland, Japan, Singapore, Serbia, and the United Kingdom. Learn more at bluecat.com.

Contact: Pierre Hamilton Senior Manager, Corporate Communications pr@bluecatnetworks.com