BlueMagic Group: Enhancing Medical Tourism For Turkey's Hair Transplant Industry

BlueMagic Group, a hair transplant clinic in Turkey is the first choice for people from all over the world.

—

BlueMagic Group, a prestigious name in the Turkish hair transplant industry, is enhancing Medical Tourism in Turkey’s Hair Transplant Industry. Turkey is ranked third in the world for medical tourism, with "hair transplantation" being the fastest-growing profession.

According to Emin Cakmak, Head of Turkey's Development Council of Health Tourism, approximately 60,000 health tourists visit Turkey each year for hair transplants. The sector is thriving, as evidenced by the Turkish Healthcare Travel Council's assessment that the country earned a remarkable $5.8 billion in 2015.

The Turkish Ministry of Health is likewise working hard to keep up with the recent surge in medical tourism demand. With this goal in mind, they are launching measures aimed at growing the medical tourism industry. Obtaining Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, a respected quality healthcare benchmark recognized globally, is one of these initiatives.

BlueMagic, the renowned hair transplant clinic in Turkey, substantially contributes to the booming medical tourism of the country due to the following reasons:

BlueMagic Group's hair transplant surgeons are qualified and are mostly ranked well in the industry

BlueMagic Group has years of expertise and cutting-edge technology to safely and effectively undertake the latest hair transplantation procedures.

BlueMagic Group's all-inclusive packages will provide customers with a complete experience that includes luxury accommodations, travel charges, and transportation costs. The company also thoroughly organizes each day of its patient's stay in Turkey, considering their routine and schedule. Below is a quick timeline presented by BlueMagic Group.

Day 1 - Patient's Arrival

Upon arrival in Istanbul, Turkey, a private vehicle will take customers to BlueMagic Group's clinic for blood tests and a medical interview. Their driver will then drop them off at the hotel after the tests and interviews. Customers will have the afternoon and evening to unwind at the hotel.

Day 2 - Hair Transplantation

Before initiating the hair transplant surgery, a team of doctors at BlueMagic International will analyze your hair properly. Treatment takes 6 to 8 hours. After the treatment, the patient can relax at the hotel and enjoy a night in Turkey.

Day 3 - A Day For You

Wake up and enjoy the hotel's free breakfast. On this day, be sure to visit the clinic for the washing procedure. While that is done, you can see Turkey's lovely city. From Turkish Delights to stunning sites, Istanbul, Turkey, is magical. After a long day, rest in your hotel room and prepare for the next day's departure.

Day 4 - Departure

Again, BlueMagic's vehicle will take you to the hair clinic from your hotel. You'll be given medication for the next 10 days. Later, a vehicle will drive you back to your hotel room to relax and pack for the airport. You'll be dropped off at the airport to return home.

Blades made from the precious and robust gemstone sapphire are used in BlueMagic Group's exclusive Sapphire FUE procedure to prevent excessive bleeding and achieve precise micro-incision.

BlueMagic Group is well-known throughout the world for using innovative technology such as High-Quality MICRO FUE SAPPHIRE and DHI CHOI PEN hair transplants.

BlueMagic is a state-of-the-art clinic with a vast range of advanced techniques that are used for various hair transplant procedures.

Apart from offering you a new identity and confidence, BlueMagic Group, the best hair transplant clinic in Turkey, also considers your convenience and comfort. All of their packages include a 5-star hotel stay for each client.

About BlueMagic Group

BlueMagic Group hair transplant clinic has a sterling reputation to be the most experienced in carrying out the best quality hair transplants, giving all their patients long-lasting results all the way from around the globe to Istanbul, Turkey.

Contact Info:

Name: Erjon Bacaj

Email: Send Email

Organization: BlueMagic Group International

Address: 14 Meşrutiyet Vali Konagi Cad, Hacı Mansur Sk. No: 14, 34363 Şişli/İstanbul, Turkey

Website: https://www.bluemagiclinic.com/



Release ID: 89086417

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.