Blueprint Launched To Help Medical Device Companies Overcome GPO Barriers

Zane Myers Company introduces the Stakeholder Engagement Blueprint to help medical device companies navigate the complexities of group purchasing organizations (GPOs) and hospital adoption resistance, accelerating market access for cutting-edge medical technologies.

Zane Myers Company has developed the Stakeholder Engagement Blueprint, a proprietary system designed to assist medical device companies in increasing their sales by helping them navigate the complexities of the healthcare industry and connect with key decision-makers.

“GPOs play a significant role in the procurement process, often focusing on contract compliance,” explained Zane Myers, founder of Zane Myers Company. “This can sometimes present challenges for introducing new technologies that fall outside of established agreements.”

Recognizing this challenge, Zane Myers Company has introduced its new Stakeholder Engagement Blueprint, a systematic approach designed to navigate the healthcare system and expedite the adoption of innovative medical devices within healthcare systems across the country. The Blueprint provides a pathway for medical device companies to directly connect with key decision-makers and clinicians, ensuring that groundbreaking technologies do not get lost in the shuffle of bureaucratic resistance.

“While GPOs influence many purchasing decisions, there is also a need to ensure that innovative technologies are given due consideration,” said Mr. Myers. “The Stakeholder Engagement Blueprint helps companies showcase their innovations directly to those who can benefit most—the clinicians.”

Zane Myers Company’s Stakeholder Engagement Blueprint is particularly effective in addressing the problem of innovation adoption in healthcare, where the process of building trust and gaining consensus among stakeholders can be slow and resource-intensive. By leveraging targeted outreach, video testimonials from respected clinicians, and a dedicated follow-up team, the Blueprint accelerates the sales cycle, reduces the cost per sale, and drives faster, more profitable growth for medical device companies.

With the Stakeholder Engagement Blueprint, sales professionals will learn how to gain direct access to clinicians. By helping medical companies navigate administrative roadblocks, the Blueprint makes it easy for innovations to reach the clinicians who are most likely to champion them.

Additionally, the Blueprint aids clients in expediting trust-building. Through peer-to-peer video endorsements, it rapidly establishes credibility and trust—a process that traditionally takes months or even years for medical device companies to achieve.

Zane Myers Company also provides comprehensive support for medical device companies. From initial outreach to securing appointments, the Blueprint offers a complete system for engaging healthcare stakeholders and driving adoption.

Zane Myers Company is committed to helping medical device companies overcome the traditional barriers to market entry, enabling them to bring their innovative technologies to the forefront of healthcare. "With the Stakeholder Engagement Blueprint, companies can navigate the complexities of the healthcare system more effectively and ensure that their products have the impact they were designed to achieve," Mr. Myers added.

For more information about how the Stakeholder Engagement Blueprint can help medical device companies, contact Mr. Myers directly at zane@zanemyers.com or visit https://zanemyers.com/

