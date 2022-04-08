BLUETTI Announces 2022 Easter Campaign

OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Easter is around the corner, it's a great time for family gatherings or planning an escape from the city to relax the mind and soul in the wild. To cater to such off-grid power needs during the holiday, BLUETTI, an innovative pioneer in the power storage industry for over a decade, is about to offer a limited-time Easter assortment, starting from Apr 7, 9PM EDT and ending on Apr 18, 9PM EDT.

AC200MAX was newly-released and soon became one of the most popular models in the BLUETTI Store. Equipped with a 2,200W AC input, a 100W PD3.0 USB-C port, and the upgraded MPPT controller, it can handle up to a 1,400W input rate for efficient charging in 2 hours. Remote control, monitoring, and firmware update can be done solely on the BLUETTI App. Moreover, it supports up to two external battery packs (BLUETTI B230 or B300) to expand the capacity to a 8,192Wh MAX. to cover all essential power needs for long!

The BLUETTI 2000Wh AC200P is such a power beast that is capable of powering over a dozen different devices simultaneously and promises 3,500+ charge cycles with a LiFePO4 battery pack inside. It can power phones, household appliances, and power tools without breaking a sweat.

The BLUETTI EB150 and EB240 are all-in-one solutions to an endless power supply. No more worry about lack of power even when far from the electricity grid long camping or hiking trips. They support a maximum of 500 watts of solar input with prime sunshine. The EB150 can be fully charged in 4.5 hours and 7.2 hours for the EB240.

EB55 is a new arrival in Canada with an impressive 537Wh capacity and a 700W inverter. The portable and compact size makes it easy to carry on the go. It can receive 200W AC and 200W solar input for quick charging.

Highly Recommended BLUETTI Modules for Easter:

AC200MAX+ B230 Expandable Kit

AC200MAX+3*PV200 Backup Power

AC200P+3*PV120 Off-grid Combo

EB150+2*SP120 Solar System

EB240+2*SP120 Solar System

AC50S+SP120 Solar System

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI is committed to building the world's best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life. For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.ca/