BLUETTI to Attend SEMA Show With Multiple Solar Innovations

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a market leader in the global renewable power station market, BLUETTI will attend the SEMA Show, popularly known as the industry's most anticipated in-person networking event that takes place on Nov 1 - Nov 4, 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

BLUETTI has rounded up a wide range of product line-ups for the show, covering everything from home backup power stations, portable solar generators, expansion battery packs to solar panels.

AC300+B300 Combo (3000W, 3072Wh per pack)

Being the first modular model of BLUETTI, AC300 accepts up to four B300 expansion batteries for an overall capacity of 12,288Wh, satisfying the needs for days of power outages, emergencies, or adventures. Power station with such a huge capacity generally appears in bulky size. Yet the modular design of AC300 makes it easier to carry each module individually instead of everything at once and allows users to replace any batteries if necessary.

AC200MAX+B230 Combo (2200W, Overall 4096Wh)

AC200MAX is one of the most formidable competitors in the latest market. Equipped with 2048Wh capacity and 2200W continuous output power from its pure sine wave inverter, it's quite capable of running most devices with a breeze. Moreover, AC200MAX welcomes up to two B230 (2048Wh each) or B300 (3072Wh each) batteries to boost the capacity up to 8192Wh, making it a perfect power backup widely used in scenarios like DIY studios and RV trips.

Solar Generators On-the-go

While considering an easy-to-carry power station for an excursion or sudden blackout, there's no denying the lineups have risen to dominate the position of portable power station, including AC200P, EB55, EP70S, and EB3A, which are long-loved by campers, van-lifers, and outdoor enthusiasts. It's the LiFePO4 batteries that allow these models to work securely and last for long, remaining 80% of its original capacity after 2500+ (3500+ for AC200P) life cycles.

BLUETTI Solar Panels-Go Green, Go Solar

The presence of solar panels fundamentally alters the way people access renewable energy while reducing their carbon footprint and environmental impact. An impressive MPPT controller is built-in to effectively make the most of the sunlight and convert it into ready-to-use power. In a bid to avoid high electricity bills during peak hours, people can optimize their energy consumption with a consistent power supply through BLUETTI solar system.

Stop by to explore a more sustainable lifestyle and unlock more solutions to reach power independence.

Date: Nov. 1 - 4, 2022

Booth No.: North Hall 11619

Address: Las Vegas Convention Center

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com/.