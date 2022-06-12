BLUETTI EP500Pro Is Officially Available in Australia

SYDNEY, June 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After causing a big stir in industry with last year's release of first home energy storage system series - EP500 and EP500Pro on kickstarter with 4 million pounds raised, BLUETTI now brings its power beast to Australia.



BLUETTI EP500Pro

BLUETTI EP500Pro At a Glance

EP500 (launched in April) packed with a 2000W pure sine wave inverter(4800W surge) while the upgraded version EP500Pro boasts a monstrous 3000W pure sine wave AC inverter(6000W surge), an ultra-durable and safer 5100Wh LiFePO4 battery and 24/7 UPS, making it a perfect backup power supply to cover essential needs.

UPS System

With a built-in UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply) System, EP500Pro can take over household fridge, microwave oven, washing machine or even the garage heater in just 20 milliseconds when power outage hits, leaving only peace of mind instead of depression.

Blazing Fast Recharging

EP500/EP500Pro features a matchless MPPT solar inverter. EP500 supports a max 1200W solar input while EP500Pro supports 2400W. BLUETTI claims EP500Pro can be recharged from 0 to 80% within 2 hours by prime sunshine.

Lightning Speed Charging

EP500Pro can also be recharged from solar and AC simultaneously at lightning speed with up to 5400W input rate, allowing 0 to 80% charge in only ONE HOUR.

Size & Weight

Although EP500Pro weighs 182lbs, it can be maneuvered easily with 4 smooth-rolling wheels.

Compared to the mounted backup power systems like the Tesla Powerwall and LG Chem RESU, BLUETTI EP500Pro possesses incredible mobility and can be packed for a long-distance road trip.

Smart App Control

With the intuitive BLUETTI app, anything happening within EP500Pro can be monitored and adjusted on smartphone anytime, anywhere.

Delivery & Warranty

For Aussie customers, BLUETTI EP500Pro is already in stock and the delivery would take about 15~20 working days. Above all, BLUETTI is now providing a 5-year warranty for all EP500 and EP500Pro products, which shows their confidence in their products.

As for the pricing, BLUETTI offers a massive debut discount for their flagship model premiere in Australia from June 12 to July 1, so Check out BLUETTI website for more details

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world's best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life.

For more information, please visit BLUETTI at https://www.bluettipower.com.au/