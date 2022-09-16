BLUETTI Launches Glamping Ready Campaign for Fall

Campers can have access to a reliable solar power system
SYDNEY, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming autumn offers a great opportunity to celebrate the harvest and plan a camping trip to enjoy the pristine surroundings and feel the seasonal changes. BLUETTI's Glamping Ready campaign is making this possible from Sept. 16-30.
EB150 is widely used as a backup power supply.
Featuring a 1,000W pure sine wave inverter and 1,500Wh battery capacity, it is capable of powering most appliances for a long time. The built-in MPPT controller also supports up to 500W solar input.
As an expansion battery pack with 2,048Wh capacity, B230 is widely compatible with BLUETTI AC200MAX, AC200P, EB150, and EP500Pro. It can be used as a standalone power source since multiple outputs are built for versatile charging, including 1*18W USB-A QC3.0, 1*100W PD3.0 USB-C, and 1*12V/10A Cigarette Lighter.
The B230 from BLUETTI comes with a free P090D, which is required while connecting B230 with power stations, during the campaign.
A huge capacity does not necessarily correlate with a bulky size. EB55 features a 537Wh capacity and a 700W AC inverter, making it as portable as it is powerful. It supports up to 400W (AC+PV) charging rate, which means charging it from 0 to 80% only takes about 1.5Hrs.
About BLUETTI
With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com.au/ .