BLUETTI to Offer New Release-AC300 in Australia!

SYDNEY, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI AC300 was firstly announced in the US in Sep. 2021, with its accompanying B300 battery pack, and soon became trending throughout the United States.

Finally, the AC300+B300 combo commenced rolling out to Australia on May 5, 2022, and will officially hit shops on May 25!



AC300 and B300 are available now.

Solar Vs. Gas Generators (Why Should Everyone Go Solar?)

Solar Generator:

Extremely quiet operation – 35dB

Free, clean, endless renewable power source from the sun

Increase solar consumption

Extremely low maintenance

24/7 seamless UPS when power outages occur

Gas/Propane Generator

Noisy operation ≥70dB

Emissions, deadly toxic carbon monoxide

Higher carbon footprint

Maintenance required

Monthly fuel costs

Solar generator collects the free energy from the sun, while produces no annoying noise or air pollution that contributes to climate change and respiratory diseases.

Why Choose The BLUETTI AC300?

100% modular and expandable for a total capacity of 12,288Wh (4*B300 battery modules required).

and expandable for a total capacity of 12,288Wh (4*B300 battery modules required). Splitting up a large combo into smaller parts can make it easier to transport.

B300 uses quality LFP cells that have 3500+ life cycles to 80% of the original capacity.

of the original capacity. 2,400 W of unrivaled MPPT solar charging input, it's time to go full-time solar!

MPPT charging input, it's time to go full-time solar! Dual charge by solar and AC with 5400W MAX. Input (2*B200 battery modules required).

Easy to control by BLUETTI App via WiFi or Bluetooth.

Where To Buy & How Is Delivery?

Without any built-in battery, AC300 can connect with the B300 external battery pack. Check out these units and other BLUETTI products on https://www.bluettipower.com.au/.

Orders will be delivered in 3 weeks from the purchase date, according to BLUETTI's statement.

The Flagship AC200MAX Is Off-The-Shelf

Being one of the best-sellers since its debut release, the AC200MAX is an all-around upgrade of the AC200P. Equipped with a 2,048Wh LFP battery pack, it's also compatible with either B230 or B300 battery modules to boost a max. capacity of 8,192Wh!

About BLUETTI

With over ten years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world's best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life. For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.com.au/