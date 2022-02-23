BLUETTI Spring Sale 2022 Kicks Off

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Birds are chirping, daylights are adding up, warmer temperatures are steadily rolling in, winter has come to an end and spring is knocking at the door. Springtime is always considered as the most comfortable weather to reconnect with the nature. A portable power station that provides a reliable source of power proves a boon when heading out.

BLUETTI, a global leader in user-side energy storage industry, it's now offering March Madness spring sale across some of its product lineups. Let us take a closer look!

AC200P-Versatile Power Monster

The BLUETTI 2000Wh AC200P is such a power beast that is capable of powering over a dozen of different devices simultaneously and promises 3500+ charge cycles with LiFePO4 battery pack inside, It can power most needs from phones, household appliances to power tools without breaking a sweat. It also supports up to 700W solar input and can be fully charged in 4 hours.

Living off the grid doesn't mean you have to be cut off from the power supply. AC200P is not just an ideal choice for any campers or RV enthusiasts, but also it can come in very handy during blackouts, emergencies, or any similar situations. BLUETTI power stations have an excellent reputation and recognition in the industry, but the hitch is that this quality comes at a cost. The good news is BLUETTI is now offering the AC200P at its lowest price ever, you can nab it for $1499--down from its usual price of $1699, making it undoubtedly the most competitive solar generator at this moment.

AC300 & B300: Game-changing Power Combo

Since the debut in September 2021, the BLUETTI AC300 and B300 have wowed the crowd with the aesthetically pleasing design and remarkable expandability.

AC300 is 100% modular and comes without an internal battery pack. It features a 3000W pure sine wave inverter and can go full-time solar with the capability in receiving 2400W unrivalled MPPT solar charging input. If hook up with four B300 (3,072Wh storage capacity for each) battery packs, it can be expanded up to as much as 12,288Wh. If this number is not alluring enough, no worries, BLUETTI has also offered a Fusion Box Pro to bring the overall capacity to a mind-blowing 24,576Wh and the power output to 6,000W, which are definitely more than enough to power almost all energy needs from larger households to off-grid adventures.

When AC300 and B300 launched last year, there was hardly a retailer that could keep this hot commodity in stock. Fortunately It's available on Spring Sale, although we're not sure how long it'll stay in shelf due to its enormous popularity.

AC200MAX- Best Mid-weight Power System

AC200MAX is actually the first modular solar power station from BLUETTI. Despite looking like the AC200P, AC200MAX is just better. It integrates a 2048Wh ultra-durable LiFePO4 battery pack that holds up to 3,500 cycles and a 2200-watt pure sine wave inverter, but has faster solar and AC charging options.

It allows a max 900W of solar input and 500W through AC charging. When being charged simultaneously with solar and AC wall outlet, AC200MAX can be charged up in less than two hours. With the BLUETTI App, everything happening in the AC200MAX can all be controlled and monitored from a distance.

EB55 & EB70: Small Yet Packs a Punch

For those who prefer more portability, of course they're not left behind, BLUETTI has prepared the EB55 and EB70.

These two siblings come with a compact body that contains a same 700W inverter with different storage capacities, 537Wh for EB55 and 716Wh for EB70. Both of them feature a combination of 200W AC and 200W solar input for quick charging, together with 15W wireless charger as well as sufficient outputs that are enough to power up 10+ devices at the same time.

Check out all the Bluetti Spring sale deals at bluettipower.com.

Where and when to buy

Look no further, get whatever you need here: https://www.bluettipower.com/. Just keep in mind that BLUETTI's Spring Sale 2022 starts at PST 6:00PM on Feb 22 and will end at the same time on Mar 14.

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com/ or follow BLUETTI on:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/bluettiofficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bluetti.inc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bluetti_inc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bluetti_official/