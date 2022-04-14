BMO Confirms Election of Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
At the meeting, all the director nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated March 1, 2022 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
Each of the following 13 nominees was elected as a director of Bank of Montreal:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Janice M. Babiak
|
287,848,007
|
96.98%
|
8,952,422
|
3.02%
|
Sophie Brochu
|
292,174,782
|
98.44%
|
4,625,647
|
1.56%
|
Craig W. Broderick
|
293,034,095
|
98.73%
|
3,766,335
|
1.27%
|
George A. Cope
|
283,611,797
|
95.56%
|
13,188,633
|
4.44%
|
Stephen Dent
|
295,875,020
|
99.69%
|
925,410
|
0.31%
|
Christine A. Edwards
|
292,082,450
|
98.41%
|
4,717,979
|
1.59%
|
Martin S. Eichenbaum
|
294,524,215
|
99.23%
|
2,276,216
|
0.77%
|
David Harquail
|
294,774,151
|
99.32%
|
2,026,278
|
0.68%
|
Linda S. Huber
|
294,689,679
|
99.29%
|
2,110,749
|
0.71%
|
Eric R. La Flèche
|
294,221,493
|
99.13%
|
2,578,938
|
0.87%
|
Lorraine Mitchelmore
|
292,356,778
|
98.50%
|
4,443,651
|
1.50%
|
Madhu Ranganathan
|
292,056,462
|
98.40%
|
4,743,967
|
1.60%
|
Darryl White
|
294,781,159
|
99.32%
|
2,019,272
|
0.68%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.bmo.com, and filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
