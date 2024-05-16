BMW unveils The BMW XM Mystique Allure, a one-of-a-kind luxury vehicle inspired by the iconic supermodel, Naomi Campbell, at the 77th Cannes Film Festival





MUNICH, Germany and CANNES, France, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, BMW makes a bold visual statement on contemporary progressive luxury with the unveiling of the BMW XM Mystique Allure – the first-ever BMW tailored with high fashion materials, inspired by the original supermodel, Naomi Campbell, accentuated by the distinctive sounds of Hollywood film composer Hans Zimmer.

The collaboration marks the pinnacle of BMW’s enduring partnership with Campbell. Campbell, who was featured in the 2023 “Dare to be You” BMW XM campaign, an homage to self-belief, receives a unique BMW XM tailored expressly for her.

The BMW XM Mystique Allure was revealed at one of the most glamorous events of the year, the Cannes International Film Festival, where BMW is reprising its role as an official partner for the third consecutive year. Campbell graced the Cannes red carpet for the official unveiling of the couture-inspired one-of-a-kind BMW XM show car, presenting a bold and unprecedented design concept inspired by haute couture.

“Presenting the BMW XM Mystique Allure at Cannes Film Festival 2024 marks BMW’s ongoing vision in contemporary, progressive luxury,” says Stefan Ponikva, Vice President BMW Brand Experiences. “Inspired by legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell, this is the first ever BMW tailored with high fashion materials.”

Inspired by Naomi’s favourite colour, the vehicle’s exterior boasts a deeply saturated Ultramarine shade, accentuated by a lustrous matte finish. A contemporary translation of high-fashion materials from luxury textile manufacturers, the design seamlessly brings the inside to the outside, featuring rich velvet and shimmering Frozen Metallic sequins casting hues ranging from intense violet to deep ultramarine.

“Witnessing BMW's vision for the BMW XM Mystique Allure come to life has been truly incredible,” says Naomi Campbell. “I feel deeply honored to have sparked the inspiration for their first-ever high-fashion show car, which stands as a unique masterpiece in every aspect.”

The innovation extends beyond mere aesthetics. A Hans Zimmer-created sound experience, inspired by Naomi Campbell, enhances the progressive luxury of the BMW XM Mystique Allure. BMW and Hans Zimmer have been working together to develop the emotionally moving drive sound for electrified BMW models since 2021. With this truly one-of-a-kind BMW XM vehicle, the soundscape aims to complement the avant-garde design inspired by the original supermodel Campbell. Bold and daring, the sounds challenge ordinary convention and redefine the idea of progressive luxury.

Exuding the extravagance, and creativity synonymous with both BMW and Naomi, the BMW XM Mystique Allure elevates the renowned design and craftsmanship associated with BMW to unprecedented heights, showcasing the quintessence of the BMW luxury lifestyle.

