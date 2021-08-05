BMW of West Springfield Announces New Functions To The My BMW App

The My BMW App provides both a direct interface between the driver and their vehicle, and a communication channel with BMW dealers and the BMW brand.

—

Since it was launched in over a year ago, the My BMW App has established itself all over the world and in the greater West Springfield Area. The My BMW App provides both a direct interface between the driver and their vehicle, and a communication channel with BMW dealers and the BMW brand. For example, the My BMW App allows information on the vehicle’s status to be accessed clearly and destination addresses to be sent from a smartphone to the vehicle’s navigation system. Depending on the vehicle specification, remote functions such as locking and unlocking the doors, Remote Horn and Remote 3D can also be accessed. In addition, the My BMW App alerts the customer when a vehicle service is required and enables them to contact an authorized BMW Service workshop directly. The My BMW App has also been expanded to include the new Explore BMW area. Here the user regularly receives exclusive content from the world of BMW, e.g. on new products, innovations, design topics and events, as well as tips & tricks for everyday mobility. Specific functions for electrified vehicles have also been added.

The My BMW App is available for both Apple iOS and Android operating systems and can be downloaded free of charge from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The BMW Connected App recently expired and has been replaced by the My BMW App.

New features of the My BMW App:

The updates in May and July 2021 have added more important new features to the My BMW App. These are:

• A new map style including further functional enhancements for the navigation map display. Integration of predictive route planning, which shows traffic on the planned route in real time and enables comparison of fuel prices. (Since 5/21)

• The new features also include the visualization of the remote air conditioning function. From now on, the scheduled functions (ventilation, air conditioning or heating) and their remaining times are displayed in the My BMW app. (from 07/21)

• A new function also enables contact-free scheduling and reservation of service appointments outside the dealer’s opening times. The My BMW App reminds the user of scheduled appointments and offers the option of payment online. This function is another important step in providing contact-free services. (From 07/21)

• With the new Explore BMW area, the My BMW App now invites users in 26 countries to regularly check out up-to-date and emotionally engaging editorial content from around the world of BMW. The broad spectrum of topics covering every aspect of the brand and mobility initially includes New Products, Design, Arts & Culture and Innovations, while “How to” articles on selected functions and products are also available. Explore BMW has been available since 05/21, with content-sharing possible from 07/21.

• In the USA, Customers can add a debit card to their payment options and, in so doing, save time when making their monthly payments.

Functions of the My BMW App tailored to electrified vehicles:

• The Charging area – provided specifically for owners of electrified vehicles (either with a plug-in hybrid drive system or purely electrically powered) – in the new My BMW App contains everything you need to know about charging functions. It integrates clearly presented, at-a-glance information on charging activity, charges in progress, Scan & Charge, and control of charging and climate settings. (From 05/21)

BMW Points offers a wealth of additional function updates:

• Collect points by charging: The vehicle must be charged 20 times per month and charge for at least 15 minutes on each occasion.

• Collect points by driving: Points are collected for miles driven on electric power and for every mile covered on electric power within an eDrive Zone.

• Redeem points: Vouchers can be redeemed via BMW Charging.

• My Activity summary: Shows the points collected, the number of miles driven on electric power inside and outside eDrive Zones, and the number of miles driven on combustion-engine power. Distance figures are displayed in km and %. Information covers a particular period of time (this week/last week).

• Charging Management offers a detailed overview of a charge in progress (start time and duration of the charge, range, pre-conditioning and current vehicle settings, scheduled departure) in the Charging Plan in the USA. Previous charges including the associated costs are shown clearly in the Charging History.

This is just one more example of the level of customer commitment that BMW of West Springfield brings to the table. At BMW of West Springfield, they’re here to provide the perfect new BMW car or SUV for your needs! They’re also here to offer you affordable auto financing solutions to help you afford said BMW. Maybe it's not a BMW you're looking for - that's ok too - we have plenty of quality Certified Pre-Owned luxury vehicles for sale. Perhaps you're already a proud BMW driver and need to find somewhere reputable to take it for maintenance or service. They can help you there, too. If you are searching Google for BMW dealer near me, BMW dealership near me or BMW service near me, there is only one listing to click and that’s BMW of West Springfield!

Contact Info:

Name: West Springfield, Massachusetts

Email: Send Email

Organization: BMW of West Springfield

Address: 1712 Riverdale St, West Springfield, MA 01089, United States

Phone: +1 413-746-1722

Website: https://www.bmwwestspringfield.net/

Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2O2YXrmV8XQ&ab_channel=GengrasMotorCars

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/bmw-of-west-springfield-announces-new-functions-to-the-my-bmw-app/89040357

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89040357