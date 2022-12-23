BNPL.com launched a certified BNPL global partner directory

BNPL.com curates global brands that believe in splitting the bill, which creates a global payment and credit ecosystem.

BNPL.com, a go-to buy now pay later news site, has announced its expansion of membership certification. With a certified BNPL global partner directory, BNPL.com provides members of the network with 300 accredited BNPL brands and gets verified as Credible Lenders.

Before the invention of the Buy Now and Pay Later (BNPL) apps, you had to finance the purchase of goods entirely. The Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payment function, also known as short-term financing or credit loaning or, as the name suggests, buy now and pay later, is employed in a variety of marketing e-commerce platforms that cater to diverse customers and even clients.

Well-known businesses and service providers now provide Buy Now Pay Later benefits as BNPL features become more widely known by the public. They not only maintain their market share, but they also get to know their clients better by learning about their priorities when making in-person and online purchases. BNPL applications like Afterpay and Klarna are gradually revolutionizing the numerous methods of making purchases. By 2027, the BNPL market is expected to have more than 900 million users worldwide and provide numerous payment options. With a focus on serving customers, BNPL.com gives readers access to the newest breaking news and videos from the BNPL sector.

On the other hand, the research from GlobalData also makes note of the fact that the BNPL sector's facing the disadvantages of lack of regulations. Nevertheless, regulatory organizations are already examining the industry and possibly enacting regulations to safeguard consumers from racking up excessive debt. The best option seems to be BNPL.com Membership. The BNPL global partner program fosters ethical payment and credit practices and offers businesses a platform to create new BNPL innovations for both global consumer markets and business sectors.

Established business as a certified BNPL global partner, all members of BNPL.com represent all aspects of the global payment and credit ecosystem. These include adhering to the highest policy, advocacy, and standards levels. Business can co-brand and distribute thought leadership with industry reports & white papers. Members can also access BNPL.com's exclusive features like data-sharing partnerships, promotional campaigns, exclusive reviews, events, dialogues, workshops and trade missions.

BNPL.com’s Membership Certification offers brands to be verified as Credible Lenders. The BNPL’s FinTech certification aims to recognise BNPL platforms that abide the highest standards of regulatory standards. The BNPL FinTech Badge is recognized internationally. It will be given to businesses meeting the requirements after all members have been thoroughly screened and accredited based on a number of regulatory consistency and financial benchmarks.

For more information, please visit: https://bnpl.com/

About

BNPL is the leading progressive platform for the next generation of “Buy Now, Pay Later” customers. Founded by a team of pioneer leaders in the space, BNPL has been notably recognized and respected as one of the best sources of truth for all news BNPL.

