The Board of Directors of KBSF Authorized and Declared a Shareholder Rights Plan

SHISHI, China, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBS Fashion Group Limited ("KBS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KBSF ), a leading fully-integrated casual menswear company in China and the operator of Luxventure, a social media platform, announced today the authorization and declaration of a dividend distribution of one right for each outstanding share of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of the Company to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021. Each Right entitles the registered holder to purchase from the Company one 0.00667 portion of a share of Series B Participating Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of the Company at an exercise price of $50.00. The complete terms of the Rights are set forth in a Preferred Stock Rights Agreement, dated as of March 11, 2021, between the Company and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, as rights agent.

The Board of Directors of the Company adopted the Rights Agreement to protect stockholders from coercive or otherwise unfair takeover tactics. In general terms, it works by imposing a significant penalty upon any person or group that acquires 15% or more of the Company's Common Stock without the approval of the Board. As a result, the overall effect of the Rights Agreement and the issuance of the Rights may be to render more difficult or to discourage a merger, tender or exchange offer or other business combination involving the Company that is not approved by the Board. However, neither the Rights Agreement nor the Rights should interfere with any merger, tender or exchange offer or other business combination approved by the Board.

The company has filed a 6K with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the details of this plan.

About KBS Fashion Group Limited

Headquartered in Shishi, China, KBS Fashion Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, selling and distributing its own casual menswear brand, KBS, through a network of 30 KBS branded stores (as of Dec 31, 2019) and over a number of multi-brand stores. KBS Fashion Group is the operator of Luxventure, a social media platform. To learn more about the Company, please visit its corporate website at www.kbsfashion.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of KBS Fashion Group Limited, and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website ( http://www.sec.gov ). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

