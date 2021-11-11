BOAX unveils the world's first Chinese Time-Travel Banknote NFT Series crafted by IZBLU Labs

HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BOAX NFT Marketplace and its affiliated digital media production house IZBLU Labs jointly present the "Time Travel X Banknote NFT" project, bringing life to the authentic and very rare Chinese antique banknotes emblazoned with mottos, emblems, and historical imagery which are a window into the rich Chinese cultural heritage.

China is the world's first country to develop paper money back in the early 7th century during the Tang dynasty, while explorers like Marco Polo introduced such concept in Europe six centuries later. Chinese antique banknotes draw upon two of China's Four Great Inventions – papermaking and printing. It is one of IZBLU Labs' missions to preserve Chinese cultural heritage.

"Time Travel X Banknote NFT" is the latest NFT Project developed by IZBLU Labs in collaboration with BOAX team to animate very rare and precious ancient Chinese banknotes owned by the renowned collector Mr. Norman Lin. All these banknotes have been professionally authenticated by Paper Money Guaranty (PMG) - the world's largest and most trusted third-party grading service for paper money.

IZBLU Labs selected the most representative periods from Chinese history, curated graphically interesting samples from those periods and turned them into fascinating animated NFT artworks as if people can time travel back to the eras depicted by the banknotes and see the action for themselves.

The first series of "Time Travel X Banknote NFT" project includes 10 banknotes that portray different eras. The most eye-catching one is commonly called "Li Hongzhang notes" to the Chinese public. It was issued by the "Bank of Qing Dynasty" and printed by the American Bank Note Company in 1909 featuring the portrait of Li Hongzhang, a Chinese politician, general and diplomat of the late Qing dynasty.

Other NFTs were created from banknotes issued during the period of the Republic of China by government-owned or commercial banks such as Bank of Anhui Provincial Government, National Commercial Bank of China, Bank of Communications, Chartered Bank of India, Australia and China, Federal Reserve Bank of China, Commissariat Department of China, Hua Hsing Commercial Bank of China, Tian Jin Sino-Russian Sheng Dao Bank, and so on.

Chinese culture is an important theme in IZBLU Labs' NFT projects. Through leveraging advanced blockchain technology, IZBLU Labs turns ancient Chinese banknotes into unique non-fungible tokens (NFT) which cannot be replicated or altered, addressing issues of transparency and provenance. This project will not only bring greater attention to the beauty of Chinese history, but also generate substantial investment value for NFT collectors.

About IZBLU Labs

IZBLU Labs is a creative hub of digital arts built on blockchain technology. IZBLU Labs uses blockchain technology to protect and promote Chinese traditional cultural heritage. Through leveraging advanced blockchain technology, IZBLU Labs mints art projects into unique Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) which could not be replicated or altered, addressing issues of transparency and provenance.

About BOAX NFT Marketplace

BOAX, a new premium NFT marketplace which empowers users to trade rare digital assets online soft-launched in July 2021. Empowered by its banking partner Bank of Asia and related ecosystem, BOAX is uniquely positioned as a strong player in the digital asset space. It serves to facilitate the most influential speakers in this circle and beyond to unite and make positive social impact through the sharing of art in the digital form, connecting the younger, tech-savvy generation to the masterminds and their masterpieces.