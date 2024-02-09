Bob Knakal Honored With Lifetime Achievement In Real Estate Brokerage Award By Red Awards Recently Announced

The Red Awards will be recognizing Bob Knakal for a Lifetime Of Success and Leadership on February 29th at The James Nomad Hotel in NYC.

—

One Page Case Studies is proud to announce that JLL’s Head of NY Private Capital Group, Bob Knakal, is receiving a “Lifetime Achievement in Real Estate Brokerage Award” by the RED Awards for his 40 years as an investment sales broker in New York City.

For 26 of those years, Mr. Knakal ran a business he co-founded with Paul Massey, Massey Knakal Realty Services which Mr. Knakal served as the Chairman of and which was the dominant investment sales business in New York City from 2001 to 2014 when the company was sold. During this time, according to the CoStar Group, Massey Knakal sold more than three times the number of properties as the #2 company operating in New York. During the 26 years of Massey Knakal, the firm closed over 3,000 sale transactions having a market value in excess of $23 billion.

In December of 2014, Cushman & Wakefield purchased Massey Knakal for $100 million. Mr. Knakal served as Chairman of NY Investment Sales at C&W for the duration of his three years there. He then moved to JLL where he was retained as the Chairman of NY Investment Sales. Mr. Bob Knakal now serves as the Head of NY Private Capital Group.

Over the course of Mr. Knakal’s career, he has sold 2,329 properties in New York City, generally considered to be the highest total for any individual broker in the history of NY. Those sales have an aggregate consideration in excess of $22 billion.

He is also highly regarded as being the purest implementer of Robert Greenleaf’s Servant Leadership management style of building up the self-esteem of those around him and encouraging and helping his underlings to do better than him. Based upon this approach, he is also generally considered to be the best mentor in the industry as there are currently 29 companies, or divisions of companies, active in investment sales in NYC that are either owned by, or run by, professionals who learned the business at Massey Knakal, an unprecedented record.

While having an unparalleled track record, Mr. Knakal has remained focused on what matters most. “My most important deal is the next deal”, he said. “This entire business revolves around doing all we can for our clients to help them achieve their goals and maximize their results”, he added.

In 2023, the Knakal Map Room was created. The Map Room is a testament to Mr. Knakal's commitment to NYC real estate. The 30 x 10 foot maps identifies the block and lots of over 27,000 Manhattan building including every development site color coded based on current construction, those in the pipeline and future opportunities. The Map room is having an influence not just in NYC but in local markets nationwide.

﻿﻿

Commercial Real Estate Brokers are modeling the Map to gain a unique perspective on current trends and the changing opportunities in the market.

One Page Case Studies, is happy to congratulate Bob Knakal on this richly deserved recognition.

﻿﻿

