Bob Knakal Launches NYC Investment Property Brokerage With Cutting Edge Technology and AI Driven Marketing Strategies

Legendary Commercial Real Estate Investment Property Broker, Bob Knakal, announces a new NYC brokerage firm specializing in development sites, multi-family apartment and office buildings, retail and specialty buildings for end users utilizing cutting edge technology and marketing strategies to maximize prices for their clients.

—

Bob Knakal, a commercial real estate broker in New York City, has announced the formation of a new brokerage company, BK Real Estate Advisors, also known as BKREA.

Visit The New Website at https://www.bkrea.com/

﻿﻿

With a career that began in 1984 after graduating from the Wharton School, Bob Knakal has brokered the sale of a staggering 2,330 properties in New York City, accumulating a market value of approximately $22 billion. His legacy is deeply tied to the unique success story of Massey Knakal Realty Services, a company he co-founded with Paul Massey in 1988. The company’s revolutionary approach, dividing the city into small territories and fostering true market experts, propelled them to dominance in the New York City market and has left an indelible mark on the industry that still resonates throughout the marketplace.

After selling Massey Knakal to Cushman & Wakefield in 2014 for $100 million, he served as the Chairman of NY Investment Sales at C & W until he left to go to JLL in September of 2018 as their Chairman of NY Investment Sales. After his recent departure from JLL, a new chapter needed to be contemplated.

“After a period of reflection and immense support from this incredible commercial real estate community in New York City, I’m proud to announce the launch of BK Real Estate Advisors (BKREA).” Mr. Knakal said.

BKREA is born from an entrepreneurial spirit reawakened, with a vision to redefine the capital markets landscape through investment sales, debt, and equity. “This wouldn't have been possible without the heartwarming texts, DMs, and voice messages from many of you”, Mr. Knakal said. “Your support during the challenging times was incredible, and I am deeply grateful for every word of encouragement.”

Over the past few weeks, Bob met with numerous individuals and companies, each with fantastic platforms and innovative ideas. Yet, it became clear that forging a path, creating a company for a new age, was the direction for him to follow. Reflecting on how the world has transformed since he began my journey in 1984, without a computer, fax machine, or cell phone, he reflected “I’m convinced that the next five years will bring about even more dramatic changes, especially with advancements in AI.”

At BKREA, the company will be embracing this future by integrating AI technologies to interpret data in new ways and streamline their transaction processes, all while holding onto their valued analog methods, like those cherished in the Knakal Map Room. “Our commitment is to our clients, ensuring the best outcomes through innovation and efficiency. Its always been about the client and will continue to be”, he added.

“I’m also excited to introduce Seth Samowitz as our new COO. With a tremendous background in AI, Seth is the perfect leader to guide us in this new direction”, Mr. Knakal said.

Their goal is to assemble the best team for their clients, selecting top talent across the entire market to ensure the finest execution in every venture.

Moreover, they are launching the Knakal Affiliate Program (KAP), an innovative program to strengthen connections and collaboration within our industry. Market participants are encouraged to visit their website, BKREA.com, to learn more about how they are transforming real estate advisory services.

For more information visit https://bobknakal.com/

﻿﻿

About the company: Commercial Lending News is a media site providing updates about Commercial Real Estate, Lending, Commercial Loans, Banking, Finance, Interest Rates, REITS, Acquisitions and Technology affecting the industry.

Contact Info:

Name: Edward Winslow

Email: Send Email

Organization: Commercial Lending News

Address: Wilton CT 06897

Phone: 203-912-7244

Website: https://uscommerciallending.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/w6FjIWT8SRU?si=FqCa8sh7AWwXDcRt

Release ID: 89125975

In case of encountering any inaccuracies, problems, or queries arising from the content shared in this press release that necessitate action, or if you require assistance with a press release takedown, we urge you to notify us at error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team will be readily available to promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, resolving any identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. The provision of accurate and dependable information is our primary focus.