Bob Knakal Marks 40 Years of Excellence in NYC Commercial Real Estate

Bob Knakal celebrates 40 years in NYC commercial real estate, having brokered 2,339 property sales totaling over $22 billion. Commercial Lending News features an exclusive interview discussing his career achievements, innovative approaches, and future outlook.

Commercial Lending News announces the release of an exclusive interview with Bob Knakal, celebrating his 40th anniversary as a leading investment sales broker in New York City’s commercial real estate market.

Last week, Knakal completed the sale of his 2,339th property in New York, bringing his total sales to over $22 billion. This impressive achievement establishes him as the most prolific individual broker in the United States.

In a career spanning four decades, Knakal co-founded and ran Massey Knakal Realty Services for 26 years. Under his leadership, the firm outpaced its competitors, selling over 4,000 properties from 2001 to 2014, a number that dwarfed the second-highest total of 1,300 properties. Cushman and Wakefield acquired Massey Knakal in 2014 for $100 million.

Knakal shines as a prominent figure on social media, ranking #1 on LinkedIn and #2 on X (formerly Twitter) among commercial real estate influencers. His extensive follower base affectionately refers to him as the GOAT—Greatest Of All-Time—in commercial sales brokerage.

Investor and developer Robert Lobel emphasized that considering Knakal's extensive body of work, his numerous successes, and the many professionals he has trained and inspired, it's evident why many in the market regard him as the GOAT. There truly is no one like Bob Knakal; he stands apart from everyone else.

In this month’s feature, USCommercialLending.com sits down with Bob Knakal to discuss his illustrious career, his insights, and his vision for the future of the commercial real estate market. Read the full interview here.

Ed Winslow, co-editor of Commercial Lending News, who conducted the interview, commented, “Bob’s energy and passion for the industry truly inspire. He significantly shapes the New York City commercial real estate landscape, and his influence extends far beyond just the deals he closes.”

Knakal, who recently launched a new brokerage BKREA, emphasizes that retirement is not in his vocabulary. He continues to innovate, leveraging advanced technology and artificial intelligence to enhance prospecting and transaction execution. The renowned Knakal Map Room, a detailed compilation of Manhattan's land market, exemplifies his commitment to providing clients with unparalleled insights.

Reflecting on his journey, Knakal shared, “I am immensely proud to be celebrating the 40th anniversary in this business and feel like I may have another good 20 or 30 years in me! God has blessed me with good health and a lot of energy, and I still love the business as much today as I did when I started. Selling buildings is my career and my hobby – how lucky am I?”

Knakal’s innovative spirit is also evident in his unique approach to personal branding. His baseball business card, inspired by his childhood love for statistics, went viral on social media, further solidifying his market presence.

“Market presence is the process of doing things such that people get to know you and what your capabilities are,” Knakal explains. He stresses the importance of being visible in the industry through various channels, including prospect calls, email campaigns, public speaking, and social media activity.

Knakal’s dedication to his clients and his servant leadership philosophy creates a lasting impact on many in the industry. “Today, in the New York investment sales business, there are 30 companies, or divisions of companies, owned by, or run by, people who learned the business at Massey Knakal. That is what I am most proud of,” he states.

Commercial Lending News invites readers to explore the comprehensive interview with Bob Knakal to gain deeper insights into his remarkable career and vision for the future.

