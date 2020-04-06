Bob Krysiak Joins GT Advanced Technologies Board of Directors

HUDSON, N.H., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Advanced Technologies Inc. (“GTAT”, “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bob Krysiak to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.



Mr. Krysiak has more than 30 years of experience at STMicroelectronics (“ST”), a major semiconductor company and a leading supplier of silicon carbide “SiC” devices. Most recently Mr. Krysiak served as an Executive Vice President and General Manager of ST’s Americas Region, a multi-billion-dollar business. He was also a member of the company’s strategic committee and managed the world-wide digital marketing effort. He retired from ST at the end of 2018. Bob has a wide range of experiences in semiconductors with a broad knowledge of markets and products. While at ST, Bob was a key player in driving their SiC-based semiconductor business into the market, and this experience will further strengthen GTAT’s already successful strategy as a major player in the SiC space.

“GTAT has made a remarkable pivot over the last few years becoming a world-class supplier of crystal materials,” said GTAT Board Chairman Gene Davis. “The appointment of Bob to the Board of Directors strengthens the relevant experience and talent on the Board in order to continue to effectively govern and support the Company as it takes a leading position in the silicon carbide market. The Company has a leadership team second to none and leveraging Bob’s expertise in this area will further accelerate its growth going forward.”

“We are very excited to have Bob join our Board of Directors,” said GTAT’s President and CEO Greg Knight. “His outstanding accomplishments in the SiC semiconductor space will prove invaluable to us as we accelerate our leadership in high-quality, attractively-priced SiC crystal for substrate manufacturers.”

Highlights of Mr. Krysiak’s career at ST include numerous roles held between 1983 and 2019 where he contributed to the preeminent position the Company holds today. “I am extremely pleased to be joining the GTAT Board,” said Mr. Krysiak. “During my time at ST, we recognized very early that silicon carbide devices would be a game-changer for high-growth markets such as EV’s. GTAT’s top-tier quality combined with a business model focused on high-volume crystal production and cost leadership will enable a broader supply of silicon carbide wafers and accelerate the use of silicon carbide in power electronics.”

Mr. Krysiak graduated from Cardiff University, UK, with a degree in Electronics and holds an MBA from the University of Bath, UK. He replaces Matthew Aronsky who has recently resigned after serving on GTAT’s board since 2016.

GTAT Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of GT Advanced Technologies Inc., headquartered in Hudson, N.H. USA, produces silicon carbide and sapphire materials for high-growth markets. These materials are fundamental to the accelerated adoption of a new generation of products such as electric vehicles, high-power industrial motors, telecom infrastructure, and aerospace/defense systems. Silicon carbide and sapphire provide demonstrated technical benefits for these applications. GTAT is a valued supply chain partner for leaders in these diverse markets. For more information about the company, please visit www.gtat.com .

