BoConcept presents New Kollektion for AW22

Striving for an ideal and tasteful lifestyle with tailor-made furniture and free consultation for interior design

Our stores

BOCONCEPT FLAGSHIP - CENTRAL 73 Wyndham Street, Hong Kong 2668 0027 BOCONCEPT LEE GARDEN Shop 206 - 210, Lee Garden Three, Causeway Bay 2110 9705 BOCONCEPT HOMESQUARE Shop 118, Level 1, HomeSquare, 138 Shatin Rural Committee Road, Shatin 3468 7102 BOCONCEPT FESTIVAL WALK Shop 34, LG1, Festival Walk, Kowloon Tong, Kowloon 3468 4899

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 3 October 2022 - The Danish brand BoConcept inspires customers to create a truly personal home which can be customized for their modularity, functionality and quality. We offer more than 120 different fabrics and materials to choose from, such as size, materials and colors etc. To build up an extraordinary home, BoConcept provides a free interior design consultation service, while 3D drawings can illustrate vividly to the clients the style matched on different furniture, mood lighting, texture, material used and functional design. To celebrate 70 years of Ekstraordinær with an exclusive collection, featuring timeless shapes and neutral colours. Multifunctional pieces that respond to consumer needs.Theis officially launched, which encapsulates the best of Danish style with its expertly crafted designs and timeless shapes. In a world that is rapidly changing, with consumers often forced to redefine their lifestyles, the collection was developed to respond to new needs and desires expressed by consumers themselves.AW22 collection includes brand new designs and new versions of beloved existing pieces, created to meet new consumer needs and habits, such as working from home and spending more time in multifunctional spaces at home. All the pieces reflect BoConcept's values and heritage: expert craftsmanship, quality without compromise, uniquely Danish design.by Henrik PetersenWith its modern, minimal design, Berne offers great support thanks to a higher, more upright back, bigger seat depth and firmer cushions. The tubular-shaped matt black metal legs create a floating expression. There are no sharp corners, and the arms, seats and back are softly rounded, giving this sofa a welcoming look from every angle.by Morten GeorgsenA beautiful accent chair, that stands out from the crowd. The light base embraces the organic-shaped back and seat, completed by light and feminine expression. The soft comfort and the cocooning effect make this well-proportioned chair very cozy and welcoming.by Morten GeorgsenFeaturing a classic yet contemporary expression, the timeless design of the Hamilton dining chair is incredibly versatile and enriched with lots of personality and character. The simple and slim tubular leg complements the curved profile of the shell, creating a modern and light look.by Henrik PedersenThe Hauge dining table stands out with its thin, elegant and timeless expression, a perfect balance of shapes for the legs and top. Its wooden details underline Scandinavian design heritage and craftsmanship. With its contemporary design, sleek yet sturdy base and great comfort, the Hauge dining chair is the ideal complement for the Hauge dining table.by Morten GeorgsenThe Madrid dining table features sleek lines and organic shapes, coming together in a floating design. The minimal look and clean colours make this table very easy to combine with many different types of dining chairs.by Morten GeorgsenThe Madrid design family expands with the introduction of this new side table. Available in two different designs, it's versatile and easy to combine with a matching coffee table, to create a more coordinated and exclusive look.by Morten GeorgsenLund is a new interpretation of the classic cabinet: contemporary yet timeless.Simple but undeniably generous in its expression, Lund is made in matt black metal with clear glass on the sides and the front. The selection of materials adds a special warmth, whilst the matt black tubular legs add lightness to the design.by Morten GeorgsenCombining workspace and storage in a perfect home office solution, it features a thin metal frame with a subtly integrated drawer for storage of pens, tablet or paper. The organic shape radiates softness, while the slightly tapered and inclined legs ensure a light, Nordic expression.by Morten GeorgsenAsti is a home office desk with clean lines, slim proportions and minimalist touch. The light silhouette ensures that the table fits perfectly into any home. Featuring a crafted combination of metal and wood, with a subtle framing, this design creates an enclosed, yet open, working area.BoConcept has also unveiled its latest fabric and colour upgrades and additions, in line with this season's biggest trends.Wellington is woven felt upholstery fabric, made of 100% New Zealand premium quality worsted wool. Distinguished by a unique ultra-soft and satiny touch, superior strength, and a modern colour scheme including seven on-trend options, this fabric reinvents the iconic felt texture and brings it into the future.Following the recent bouclé trend, BoConcept adds to its bestselling fabric Lazio anotherfabric: Auckland Boucle, in white and beige. Auckland is made of nubby, looped fibers which are extremely soft to the touch, creating a chunky, heavy fabric with structured texture.Combining a satisfyingly soft feel with strong durability, the Tomelilla fabric has been updated with the addition of a light beige colour to the collection, which currently includes blue, grey and mustard. We also introduce Skagen in light green, a colour that has a calming effect, bringing balance and joy. Skagen is both elegant and modern. This fabric features an extremely durable quality, feeling incredibly soft at the same time.We seek a calm feeling in our everyday life – a feeling of harmony and intimacy that can be found in organic shapes, neutral colours and natural materials, BoConcept AW22 collection can fulfill the new trend of living style.Hashtag: #BoConcept

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.