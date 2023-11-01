Body and Soul Ascension Mastery Introduces Insightful Spiritual Coaching That Provides a True Mirror for One’s Soul, Body, and Destiny

—

"Body & Soul Ascension Mastery” breaks away from traditional or ancient spiritual systems, focusing instead on practical & modern spiritual techniques for optimal soul and body spiritual growth. It has helped individuals unblock their access to happiness and abundance, make them more compassionate and loving persons, and change their destinies for a much higher purpose.

Individuals can now gain immersive and helpful insights into their soul vibration, body energies, and destiny through Body and Soul Ascension Mastery's groundbreaking spiritual reading service.

Indian philosopher, speaker, and writer Jiddu Krishnamurti once said, "There is hope in people, not in society, not in systems, but in you and me. To understand yourself is the beginning of wisdom." According to founder Claude, a spiritual master and spiritual healer, Body and Soul Ascension Mastery positions this at the core of spiritual coaching, presenting a game-changing application of spiritual wisdom distinct from the ancient or religious practices prevalent today.

"Body & Soul Ascension Mastery," according to Claude, is both a spiritual school and a spiritual services provider. It has a pioneering approach to spirituality and is designed on levels of spiritual knowledge and practice aimed at raising both a person's soul and body vibration and giving them an overall high understanding of the Universe while balancing their masculine and feminine aspects.

"It's no translation or association with any other spiritual school, whether ancient or modern. It's rooted in the current consciousness level and not in the ancient one, which was very different from ours and affects the effectiveness of the ancient spiritual practices," added Claude.

The Spiritual School of Body & Soul Ascension Mastery relies on more than 20 years of experience of founder Claude and is based on practical procedures developed and tested over many years.

Through the service of Spiritual Reading, Claude helps individuals learn their soul and body vibration (awareness level) on the chakra scale, their body energy issues, and other spiritual parameters like how well they go into their hearts, etc.

Another service is about Healing the Limiting Beliefs that hinder individuals in their lives, preventing them from reaching their ideal destiny.

It also offers a service that Assesses individuals' genuine compatibility with their partners, analyzing both their physical connection and their alignment with their destiny, as determined by their higher chakras.

Another service aims to Cleanse someone of unwanted lower entities that are draining their energies and causing them trouble through the process of Exorcism. For instance, to rid people of negative spirits that parasite them, Claude developed a two-month plan that focused on three main steps: identifying the possessing spirits, then the lower core beliefs that cause these conditions, then expelling the negative entities and energies.

Furthermore, Spiritual Coaching identifies and resolves imbalances in individuals' souls and body energies. It aids in overcoming limiting beliefs nestled in their subconscious and aligns them with their destined optimal life path. It also facilitates self-exploration, connection with one’s soul and to God, an ongoing progress, propelling them towards their intended path as per their soul's desire, and teaches practical techniques to delve into their heart beyond their mind.

Those prepared to enroll in the Body and Soul Ascensions Mastery spiritual school, which guides individuals to a more enlightened life and much higher vibrations of both soul and body, can visit the Spiritual School section to get started.



Contact Info:

Name: Emma

Email: Send Email

Organization: Body & Soul Ascension Mastery

Website: https://www.bodyandsoulascension.com/



Release ID: 89111735

In case of encountering any inaccuracies, problems, or queries arising from the content shared in this press release that necessitate action, or if you require assistance with a press release takedown, we urge you to notify us at error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team will be readily available to promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, resolving any identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. The provision of accurate and dependable information is our primary focus.