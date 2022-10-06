bolttech acquires majority shareholding in broker Axle Asia, accelerating its growth in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- bolttech, the Singapore-based international insurtech, today announced it has completed the acquisition of a majority shareholding in PT Axle Asia, an established insurance broker in Indonesia. Axle Asia will become a subsidiary of bolttech and be subsequently rebranded.

The addition of Axle Asia will accelerate the deployment of bolttech's insurance exchange capabilities and complement its existing presence as a leading device protection provider in Indonesia.

bolttech's mission is to build the world's leading, technology-enabled ecosystem for protection and insurance, and its insurance exchange platform currently quotes more than US$50 billion in premiums worldwide. With a global footprint of 30 markets across three continents, North America, Asia, and Europe, bolttech has more than 800 distribution partners and 200 insurers in its network, and is licensed in 36 international jurisdictions.

Rob Schimek, Group Chief Executive Officer, bolttech, said, "Indonesia, as one of Southeast Asia's high growth markets, represents a significant opportunity for our insurtech solutions to meet the rapidly evolving needs of local customers and business partners. We look forward to welcoming the Axle Asia team to bolttech as they join our journey to connect people around the world with more ways to protect the things they value."

Founded in 2008, Axle Asia is a Jakarta-based insurance broker serving a diverse range of clients across corporate lines and employee benefit insurance.

Junaedy Ganie, Commissioner, Axle Asia, said, "Becoming part of bolttech will enable us together to innovate and bring more choice to customers in Indonesia at an accelerated pace. bolttech's pioneering insurtech platform is leading the way in shaping the future of insurance distribution and our team is incredibly excited to now play a role in this journey."

Srinath Narasimhan, General Manager for bolttech in Indonesia, will oversee the growth of bolttech in Indonesia with the addition of Axle Asia.

About bolttech

bolttech is an international insurtech with a mission to build the world's leading, technology-enabled ecosystem for protection and insurance. bolttech serves customers in 30 markets across North America, Asia and Europe.

With a full suite of digital and data-driven capabilities, bolttech powers connections between insurers, distributors, and customers to make it easier and more efficient to buy and sell insurance and protection products.

For more information, please visit www.bolttech.io.

About PT Axle Asia

Axle Asia was established in 2008 and has been serving diverse corporate clients from a broad cross-section of industries in Indonesia from its offices in Jakarta and Surabaya. The company's portfolio balances General Insurance and Employee Benefits. Axle Asia also provide Personal Lines to supports its clients' needs.

For more information, visit https://axle-asia.com/