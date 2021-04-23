bolttech expands Samsung Care+ partnership to Malaysia

The device protection partnership is now available in 7 markets in Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International insurtech, bolttech, today announced it has expanded its device protection partnership with Samsung to Malaysia. The partnership delivers mobile device repair services to the owners of new Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets through the Samsung Care+ programme.

Malaysia marks the seventh market in Asia for bolttech's partnership with Samsung and the fifth in Southeast Asia, following similar arrangements in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan over the last two years.

Through the Samsung Care+ programme, bolttech aims to help customers protect their Samsung Galaxy devices against accidental physical, liquid breakage or mechanical breakdown for up to 2 years. The device protection plans also cover repair costs up to twice the value of the device's purchase price[1].

Mark Simmons, Chief Executive Officer of Device Protection, bolttech, said, "We are excited to continue building our device protection partnership with global smartphone leader Samsung in Malaysia, following the success of this offering in six other markets. We hope with this latest partnership, Samsung customers in Malaysia can continue to stay connected by leveraging our next-generation device protection solutions."

KM Liew, Head of IT & Mobile Business, Samsung Malaysia Electronics said, "We are pleased to partner with bolttech on our Samsung Care+ programme in Malaysia. With Samsung Care+, our customers have peace of mind and are supported when the unexpected happens with their newly purchased Samsung device. The plan also includes a premium service that offers free doorstep pick-up and delivery, reducing the hassle our customers face when finding time to bring in their device for repair."

More information about the Samsung Care+ programme in Malaysia can be found here: https://www.samsung.com/my/offer/samsung-care-plus/

[1] Terms and conditions apply. For details, visit: https://www.samsung.com/my/offer/samsung-care-plus

About bolttech

bolttech is an international insurtech with a mission to build the world's leading, technology-enabled ecosystem for protection and insurance. With a full suite of digital and data-driven capabilities, bolttech powers connections between insurers, distributors, and customers to make it easier and more efficient to buy and sell insurance and protection products.

A part of Pacific Century Group, bolttech operates in 14 markets across Asia, Europe, and the United States.

For more information, please visit www.bolttech.io.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

Related Links :

http://www.bolttech.io