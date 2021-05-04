bolttech partners with Tiki to deliver device protection plans for customers

bolttech's device protection plans available for devices purchased directly on Tiki's online marketplace

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International insurtech, bolttech, announced its partnership with Tiki, Vietnam's most trusted e-commerce platform. Through the partnership, bolttech's device protection plans are available to customers when they purchase a smartphone or tablet on Tiki.

The device protection program with Tiki offers device repair and care services covering accidental and liquid breakage. It includes device replacement for the aforementioned breakage, and includes a convenient doorstep pickup and delivery service.

Mark Simmons, Chief Executive Officer of Device Protection, bolttech said: "Vietnam's digital revolution is driven primarily by the country's booming e-commerce industry. We are delighted to partner with Tiki, one of Vietnam's largest all-in-one e-commerce platforms, to cater to the evolving needs of consumers in Vietnam looking to protect their devices."

In addition to the initial device protection offering, Tiki and bolttech are working to offer other protection and insurance products to Tiki's customer journeys in the coming months.

More information about the device protection program can be found here: https://tiki.vn/khuyen-mai/dich-vu-bao-ve-dien-thoai .

About bolttech

bolttech is an international insurtech with a mission to build the world's leading, technology-enabled ecosystem for protection and insurance. With a full suite of digital and data-driven capabilities, bolttech powers connections between insurers, distributors, and customers to make it easier and more efficient to buy and sell insurance.

Part of Pacific Century Group, bolttech operates in 14 markets across Asia, Europe and the United States.

For more information, please visit www.bolttech.io .

About Tiki

Tiki is a top all-in-one commerce platform in Vietnam, including the no. 1 trusted e-commerce marketplace, TikiNOW Smart Logistics - an integrated supply chain platform, and Tiki Trading - a retail subsidiary.

Tiki stands for "Tim Kiem" (Searching) and "Tiet Kiem" (Saving), which is also the vision and mission for the business: becoming a destination where Customers can search for anything they want, save their time and budget.

Starting as an online bookstore in 2010, Tiki has become a top trusted multi-selection e-commerce platform for millions of Vietnamese customers.

For more information, please visit www.tiki.vn.

