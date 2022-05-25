bolttech partners with Viettel Telecom in Vietnam to launch insurance on their mobile app

Viettel customers can buy car, motorbike, health, travel and home insurance via the MyViettel mobile app

HANOI, Vietnam, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International insurtech, bolttech, today announced its partnership with one of Vietnam's leading telecommunications network operators, Viettel Telecom. The partnership launches an insurance offering, powered by bolttech's insurance exchange platform, on Viettel's customer app MyViettel with products including health, travel, home, car, and motorbike.

bolttech has cooperated with Viettel and reputable insurers to create an insurance ecosystem that offers a range of product options to meet the different needs of Viettel's customers.

Ta Chien, Director, Insurance Exchange, Vietnam, said, "Our partnership with Viettel Telecom, a leading telecommunications provider in Vietnam, is an important milestone for bolttech. By embedding an insurance platform into the Viettel customer experience, we can reach more customers in Vietnam with a choice of insurance to meet their needs and the convenience to access these products in a simple, easy way."

In a seamless experience within the MyViettel app, customers can access the new insurance offering via the home page of the app and view options in a few clicks.

The partnership with Viettel Telecom, the largest telecommunications network operator in Vietnam, is another step in bolttech's partner-led expansion strategy for the market. bolttech has a proven track-record of technology innovation complemented with deep insurance experience. It is present in 30 markets across 3 continents – North America, Asia, and Europe.

About bolttech

bolttech is an international insurtech with a mission to build the world's leading, technology-enabled ecosystem for protection and insurance. bolttech serves customers in 30 markets across North America, Asia and Europe.

With a full suite of digital and data-driven capabilities, bolttech powers connections between insurers, distributors, and customers to make it easier and more efficient to buy and sell insurance and protection products.

For more information, please visit www.bolttech.io.

About MyViettel

MY VIETTEL – Touch The World Of Gadgets!

Viettel is known as one of the Top 15 fastest growing telecommunications service providers in the world, ranked 28th among the world's top 150 most valuable telecommunications trademarks, with a brand value of USD5.8 billion, ranked 1st in Southeast Asia and 9th in Asia.

My Viettel is a super-app which provides telecommunications services & 24/7 customer service, self-care utilities for payment and hotel booking, booking, entertainment, exchange of Viettel++ points, finance, insurance.