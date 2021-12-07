bolttech welcomes new strategic investor, BRV

BRV to support bolttech's global growth ambitions since raising the largest ever Series A funding round for an insurtech

SINGAPORE and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- bolttech, the fast-growing international insurtech, today announced it has welcomed another strategic investor, BRV Capital Management (BRV), an Asia-based investment platform. The addition follows bolttech's announcement of Series A investors including Activant Capital, Tony Fadell – Principal at Future Shape LLC, Alpha Leonis Partners, Dowling Capital Partners, B. Riley Venture Capital, Tarsadia Investments, EDBI Singapore and Mundi Ventures.

bolttech powers connections between insurers, distributors, and customers to make it easier and more efficient to buy and sell insurance and protection products. bolttech has built a global footprint in 26 markets across North America, Asia, and Europe working with more than 150 insurers and 700 distribution partners, now with US$5 billion premium transacting through its insurance exchange.

BRV is a tech-focused, Asia-based growth equity arm of BlueRun Ventures, with an accumulated investment track record of over 20 years. It has an active presence across Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, and Menlo Park. BRV selectively invests in Asian category leaders that show opportunity for tech-enabled long-term growth.

bolttech will use the investment proceeds to continue the acceleration of its international growth strategy. BRV's partnership as a strategic investor will help propel bolttech's expansion across Asia, particularly in Korea where bolttech has achieved rapid growth by delivering innovative and industry leading device protection solutions to Korea's tech-savvy consumers.

Rob Schimek, Group Chief Executive Officer, bolttech said, "We have set out to be ambitious in the implementation of our international growth strategy, moving with speed and conviction to make strategic acquisitions and invest in our talent and capabilities. BRV's investment is further validation of our unique proposition and vision to connect people with more ways to protect the things they value. We are delighted to welcome BRV as a strategic investor and look forward to capturing the commercial opportunities made possible by this partnership."

Kwan Yoon, General Partner, BRV Capital Management, said, "bolttech's leading technology-driven insurance exchange and distribution network presents a very compelling opportunity to be a part of a future of insurance that will benefit customers and partners alike. We are excited to partner with bolttech and support its continued international expansion by extending our own resources and networks."

About bolttech

bolttech is an international insurtech with a mission to build the world's leading, technology-enabled ecosystem for protection and insurance. bolttech serves customers in 26 markets across North America, Asia and Europe.

With a full suite of digital and data-driven capabilities, bolttech powers connections between insurers, distributors, and customers to make it easier and more efficient to buy and sell insurance and protection products.

For more information, please visit www.bolttech.io

About BRV Capital Management

BRV Capital Management ("BRV") is a tech-focused growth equity arm of BlueRun Ventures USA, with highly localized presence in Asia (offices across six cities - Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, and Menlo Park). BRV helps to create unique long-term growth by identifying category winners in their respective industries and maximizing their potential through leveraging over 20 years of deep industry insight and global expertise in applying technological innovations.

Founded in 1998, BlueRun Ventures has identified and led a number of iconic technology investments as the first institutional investor, including PayPal (EBAY), Waze (GOOG), Coupa (COUP), Kabbage (AMEX), Topsy (AAPL), and Chomp (AAPL). BRV Capital Management in parallel focuses on automation and ESG-powered growth opportunities in Asia, and its current select investments include ECOPRO GEM Co., Ltd, a leading EV battery component technology provider, SSG.COM Corp., #1 digital grocery and lifestyle e-commerce platform in Korea, and LINE MAN Wongnai, #1 O2O platform in Thailand.

For more information, visit http://www.brvcap.com