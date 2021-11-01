bolttech.co.th launches new products: Enhanced personal accident insurance and Thailand's first end-to-end online pet insurance

Pet insurance covers inpatient care resulting from accidents, also a market-first

Enhanced personal accident insurance covers COVID and mosquito-related risks

BANGKOK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- bolttech.co.th today announced the launch of new pet and enhanced personal accident (PA+) insurance plans available online and underwritten by FWD General Insurance. A first in Thailand, pet owners can now enjoy a complete end-to-end online insurance purchase for their pets.

Easy and comprehensive online pet insurance

With premiums starting from 799 THB per year (or 67 THB per month), the pet insurance plan covers medical expenses for accidents up to 3,000 THB per accident, and 30,000 THB in total per year, while medical expenses from illness are covered up to 15,000 THB per year. The plan offers inpatient care (IPD) for accidents up to 2,000 THB per day for a maximum of 30 days, making it the first and only pet insurance in Thailand currently providing IPD benefit.

In addition, the plan makes buying insurance easy for pet owners, with a hassle-free sign-up process – there is no requirement to produce microchips or official registration certificates or proof of pre-checkups to be covered under the plan, and there is also no breed limitation.

More benefits with enhanced personal accident insurance (PA+)

The PA+ plan's enhanced benefits now cover COVID-19 and mosquito-related diseases up to 45,000 THB per year. The plan also offers extensive coverage for post-treatment care for accidents, such as nursing, physiotherapy, transportation, mobility aids and prosthesis. Customers will be able to claim up to 2,000 THB a day for a maximum of 30 days for medical expenses from accidents and specific illnesses. Additionally, the PA+ plan allows up to 5 children (from above 1 year of age) to be added to the policy, helping to protect families with children.

Both plans are now available exclusively on bolttech.co.th and will be available to purchase from agents using the bolttech platform from November onwards.

Bob Wouters, General Manager, bolttech Thailand, said, "At bolttech, we're always thinking of ways to address protection gaps and meet more of our customers' needs with innovative protection and insurance products. We launched our new pet insurance because we understand Thai families are looking for comprehensive insurance for their cherished pets. Our goal is to make buying insurance digital and seamless so that people can more easily protect their pets and loved ones."

Customers can find out more and purchase pet and PA+ insurance from bolttech by visiting https://www.bolttech.co.th/.

About bolttech

bolttech is an international insurtech with a mission to build the world's leading, technology-enabled ecosystem for protection and insurance. bolttech serves customers in 26 markets across North America, Asia and Europe.

With a full suite of digital and data-driven capabilities, bolttech powers connections between insurers, distributors, and customers to make it easier and more efficient to buy and sell insurance and protection products.

For more information, please visit www.bolttech.io.

About FWD General Insurance

FWD General Insurance is a general insurance provider with operations in Hong Kong and Thailand. Like our sister company FWD Life Insurance, which has operations in 10 Asia markets, we are focused on delivering customer-led easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this approach, we aim to change the way people feel about insurance.

FWD General Insurance is a part of the digital general insurance offering of bolttech, the international insurtech business under the Pacific Century Group. Pacific Century Group also owns FWD Life Insurance.

For more information about FWD Insurance, please visit www.fwd.com.

