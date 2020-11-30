Bombardier Appoints Bart Demosky Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) announced today the appointment of Bart Demosky as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Bart will report to Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc., replacing John Di Bert who will be leaving the Company.

“We are very excited to welcome Bart to the Bombardier leadership team,” said Éric Martel. “He is an accomplished leader with broad financial experience and an impressive track record of success at some of Canada’s largest corporations. Bart’s deep knowledge and expertise in all aspects of corporate finance will serve us well as we complete our strategic repositioning to a leaner, more focused company. I’m confident that Bart will provide strong leadership as we manage through the current economic challenges and continue to position Bombardier for the future.”

Bart brings over 30 years of experience leading organizational transformations and building high-performing financial organizations in the transportation, energy, infrastructure and services industries. His previous leadership roles include serving as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Rail Systems Inc., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Canadian Pacific Railway and Chief Financial Officer for Suncor Energy. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Calgary and is an Honours graduate from the University of Calgary's Management Development Program.

“As we welcome Bart to the Bombardier team, I also want to acknowledge and thank John Di Bert for his many contributions to Bombardier,” Martel added. “We wish John continued success in all his future endeavours.”

About Bombardier

With over 52,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

