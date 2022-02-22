Bombardier Appoints Christophe Degoumois as Executive Advisor

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is pleased to announce the appointment of Christophe Degoumois, a former senior sales leader with the company, to the role of independent Executive Advisor, assisting the management team in strategic projects.



Mr. Degoumois, who until recently was Vice President, Sales, International, at Bombardier, has over 17 years of experience with the company, and played a key role in instilling its customer-centric culture.

“The business aviation industry continues to perform well and to attract interest from around the world,” said Eric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier. “Christophe will bring valuable strategic insight to our leadership team as Bombardier executes its plan toward 2025 growth objectives, in this new era as a company focused on designing, delivering and servicing the world’s best business jets.”

Bombardier’s leading portfolio of Challenger and Global business jets is well positioned to meet a growing demand for business aviation. Bombardier aircraft are sought-after around the world thanks to their performance, unmatched cabin experience and smooth ride.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and an Australian facility opening in 2022.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, Challenger and Global are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Louise Solomita

Bombardier

514-855-5001, ext. 25148

Louise.Solomita@aero.bombardier.com