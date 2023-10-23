Bombardier Defense Delivers Global 6000 Aircraft to the U.S. Air Force Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) Program

Bombardier Defense delivered the seventh Global 6000 aircraft to the U.S. Air Force for the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) program

Bombardier’s multi-year contract with the Air Force supports a unique and reliable airborne communications platform essential for critical missions around the world

Global business jets have become go-to platforms for special missions around the world, thanks to their speed, payload capacity, reduced cost of maintenance, fuel efficiency, reliability, and endurance



MONTRÉAL, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier recently celebrated the seventh delivery of a Global 6000 aircraft to the U.S. Air Force (USAF) Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) program at the company’s Hartford Service Centre, in Connecticut.

The BACN aircraft is a specialized communications platform, known in the USAF as the E-11A, that is part of a previously announced multi-year contract representing a potential total value of close to US$465 million. Bombardier has already delivered six Global aircraft to the BACN program under previous agreements. The USAF has the option to purchase an additional aircraft each year through 2026 under the 2021 contract.

“Bombardier Defense is proud to be a trusted partner of the U.S. Air Force,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice-President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Defense. “Our flexibility and mission-focused approach has made the Global aircraft exceedingly recognized as the optimal option for governments and defense contractors around the world. Leveraging state-of-the-art integrated technology and a team of high-skilled experts, Bombardier Defense continues to strengthen its ties with the U.S. Air Force and to deliver its renowned platforms utilized to reinforce national and international security.”

As part of the critical BACN program, Bombardier’s Global aircraft serve as high-altitude communications gateways, relaying or bridging voice and data between air and surface forces, surmounting traditional obstacles such as mountains, rough terrain or distance. Dubbed “Wi-Fi in the sky” by the USAF, BACN-equipped Global aircraft acts as a universal gateway that can be utilized around the world. The Global family of aircraft is the platform of choice for more than 10 different mission types across the world given their ultimate combination of speed, range and endurance, and the 24/7 worldwide support infrastructure Bombardier has implemented.

Bombardier Defense has dedicated in-house engineering and support teams in Wichita, KS, with the ability to incorporate customer-requested modifications and provide comprehensive integration solutions with complete certification capabilities across the full spectrum of civilian, military and hybrid operations. Recognized around the world for its diverse portfolio of proven and versatile specialized aircraft platforms, Bombardier cumulates decades of experience working with hundreds of special mission operators and renowned mission systems integrators.

About Bombardier

Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense’s proven expertise.

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on X (Twitter) @Bombardier.

Bombardier, Global and Global 6000, are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Marie-Andrée Charron

Representative, Public Relations and Communications

Bombardier

+1 514 441 2598

marie-andree.charron@aero.bombardier.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fabc0c5-ceb1-485e-89c7-27aad0a2770e