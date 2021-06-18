Bombardier Delivers First Global 7500 Aircraft in Indonesia

The world’s longest-range and most luxurious business jet joins a growing fleet of Global 7500 aircraft worldwide

Bombardier’s refreshed portfolio of Global aircraft, engineered for comfort, wellness, convenience and a smooth ride, have long-range capabilities that make them ideally suited to customers in the Asia-Pacific region

MONTREAL, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is pleased to announce the arrival of the first Global 7500 business jet in Indonesia. This award-winning aircraft was recently delivered to an undisclosed customer based in Jakarta.

With a worldwide fleet numbering more than 50 aircraft, the Global 7500 business jet continues to exceed expectations and reinforce its position as the industry flagship. This unparalleled aircraft is also growing its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, with Global 7500 business jets now based in multiple countries including Japan, Australia, Taiwan and Malaysia.

Bombardier’s entire portfolio is generating strong interest in the Asia-Pacific region, where a new generation of business jet users is emerging in the wake of the pandemic. With its refreshed Global family of large-cabin business jets and its best-selling Challenger platform, Bombardier is well-positioned to meet this growing demand.

“Global aircraft are designed to deliver the ultimate in luxury, performance and smooth ride over long-distance flights, making them ideally suited to customers in the Asia-Pacific region who are looking to connect far-flung city pairs,” said Nilesh Pattanayak, Regional Vice President, Sales, Asia Pacific, Bombardier. “The ultra-long-range Global 7500 aircraft opens up a world of possibilities for convenient and productive travel.”

The Global 7500 aircraft, with a maximum range of 7,700 nautical miles, can take passengers non-stop from Jakarta to Seattle, Singapore to San Francisco, Tokyo to New York and Melbourne to Los Angeles. Passengers can enjoy such long-distance flights in absolute comfort thanks to this aircraft’s four spacious living areas and patented Nuage seating collection. Exclusive innovations such as the Soleil lighting system, designed to combat jet lag, and the Smooth Flĕx Wing, delivering the smoothest ride, allow passengers to arrive refreshed and rejuvenated.

As more passengers look to business travel for convenience and peace of mind, the Bombardier Global 5500 and Global 6500 aircraft are also ideal for the Asia-Pacific market, featuring class-leading range, cabin size and the smoothest ride. With a 5,900 nautical-mile range, the Global 5500 aircraft can whisk passengers non-stop from Perth to Dubai, while the Global 6500 aircraft, featuring a 6,600 nautical-mile range, can connect Singapore to Rome nonstop.

All Bombardier Global aircraft are equipped with Pũr Air, a sophisticated air purification and circulation system with an advanced and scientifically proven HEPA filter, capturing up to 99.99% of allergens, bacteria and viruses.

Bombardier is significantly expanding its customer service footprint in the Asia-Pacific region with the creation of a state-of-the-art customer service centre at Essendon Fields Airport in Melbourne, Australia. The facility is targeted to be operational in 2022. Meanwhile, the ambitious expansion of Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre is ongoing. This site at the Seletar Aerospace Park will quadruple the operation’s footprint, making it the largest OEM-owned business aviation maintenance facility in the region.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of more than 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services.

Bombardier, Challenger, Global, Global 5500, Global 6500, Global 7500, Nuage, Pũr Air, Smooth Flĕx Wing and Soleil are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Louise Solomita

Bombardier

Louise.Solomita@aero.bombardier.com

+ 1 514-855-5001 ext. 25148