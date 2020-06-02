Bombardier to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on February 13, 2020

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 on Thursday, February 13, 2020 and hold a live webcast/conference call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (EDT).

Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, will hold a conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company’s financial results.

 DATE:Thursday, February 13, 2020
 TIME:8:00 a.m., Eastern Time (ET)

A live webcast of the call and relevant financial charts will be available at www.bombardier.com

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English: +1 514 394 9320 or
 +1 866 240 8954 (toll-free in North America)
 +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)
  
In French: +1 514 394 9316 or
(with translation)+1 888 791 1368 (toll-free in North America)
 +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)

The replay of this call will be available on Bombardier’s website shortly after the end of the webcast.

For Information 
Jessica McDonald   Patrick Ghoche
Advisor, Media RelationsVice President, Corporate Strategy
and Public Affairs and Investor Relations
Bombardier Inc.Bombardier Inc.
+1 514 861 9481 +1 514 861 5727

