Bombardier Unveils Bold New Brand Identity Worldwide as Company Soars Toward an Ambitious Future

MONTRÉAL, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier, the worldwide leader in business aviation, today unveiled a new brand identity anchored by the evolution of the company’s logo. As Bombardier successfully moves forward as a company with a sole focus on designing, building and servicing the world’s best business jets, the new brand identity will reinforce and propel the company’s unique approach to its customers and stakeholders—putting people at the centre and instilling a one-of-a-kind sense of family.

Bombardier has established itself as a world leader in business aviation building on the pillars of its smooth-flying business jet portfolio, freshly expanded worldwide service network and a successful, growing Bombardier Defense team. Throughout its industry-defining history, Bombardier has maintained its bold innovative spirit while remaining true to its entrepreneurial roots and family values. The new brand identity reflects the success of Bombardier’s passionate and talented teams, who set the standard when it comes to delivering the highest performing jets and world-class service to their clients around the world.

“Today is a historic moment for more than 18,000 incredibly talented and passionate Bombardier team members. Our iconic company is looking forward with confidence and an innovative spirit, two notions captured elegantly in our new logo and brand evolution,” said Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. “Our clients worldwide are leaders who shape the world and who expect us to deliver a truly memorable experience. When asking them what sets Bombardier apart, the notion of ‘like family’ comes back time and again as a true differentiator."

Martel added: “Finally, Bombardier would not be where it is today without the best people. They are true masters of their craft, bridging some of the world’s most complex technology with a highly personal and passionate approach to aircraft interior artistry, defense modifications, 24-7 services and much more. Our new company brand honours these highest standards our people themselves have set for our industry.”

A new logo, inspired by innovation and heritage

The new Bombardier logo celebrates the company’s successful shift toward building, designing, servicing and modifying the world’s best jets. The symbol itself, the Bombardier Mach, features the silhouette of an aircraft breaking the sound barrier—an ode to the ambition and innovative spirit of Bombardier’s talented people—while the strokes of wind over an aircraft reference the company’s deeply rooted heritage and the Learjet brand’s storied winglet iconography.

“This evolved brand is a catalyst for Bombardier to differentiate itself as a global leader, not just amongst aerospace and defense peers, but proudly with the world’s leading inspirational brands,” said Ève Laurier, Vice President, Communications, Marketing and Public Affairs, Bombardier. “Our brand has been crafted to coherently tie notions of our heritage and precision-driven engineering. The brand describes our future, in which we will express a heightened sophistication of our technology, how our employees master their craft and, above all, the customer experience.”

Laurier added: “Bombardier’s new impactful logo echoes the pride and passion we all have for our industry and will further be supported by a suite of evocative imagery featuring Bombardier’s own team members at the peak of their respective craft. Their work to elevate performance and sustainability in business aviation, services and defense continues to redefine the industry.”

Fusing technology with the notions of customer experience and sophistication is further reflected in the bespoke typeface leveraged by the new logo. The typeface is both modern and refined with subtle serifs that connect to the language of the symbol and highlight Bombardier’s passion for precision.

Forward-looking, forward-thinking

The Bombardier Global 8000* aircraft is a key example of this. This “flagship of a new era” is set to enter service in the second half of 2025(1) as the ultimate all-in-one jet, delivering the fastest speed, longest range and the smoothest ride in the industry. In parallel, Bombardier has further taken the lead on the future of aircraft design with the EcoJet research project, a groundbreaking initiative that leverages the blended-wing-body aircraft configuration to reduce emissions by up to 50%(1).

Bombardier Defense will also carry forward its mission as a flexible and reliable ally to worldwide governments and militaries. The group will continue operating under the Bombardier Defense flag, offering innovative capabilities equipped on aircraft such as the Bombardier Global 6500, which are changing what is possible in the surveillance, reconnaissance and multi-mission spaces, and more.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Bombardier, Learjet, Global, Global 6500 and Global 8000 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

*The Global 8000 aircraft is currently under development and remains to be finalized and certified. It is expected to enter into service in 2025. All specifications and data are approximate and may change without notice and are subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and conditions.

(1) Forward-looking statement based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Corporation to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” disclaimer contained in Bombardier Inc.’s most recently published financial report for additional details.

