Bonding Health Launches ADHD Parenting Mobile App with Research-Backed Tools for Emotional Regulation

Bonding Health’s app, developed with ADHD expert Dr. Lara Honos-Webb, offers parents innovative tools for managing emotional and behavioral challenges.

—

Bonding Health, a leader in ADHD support, has announced the launch of its new mobile app designed specifically for parents of children with ADHD. The app combines behavioral exercises, mood tracking, and community support to help parents manage the unique emotional and behavioral challenges associated with ADHD. The app will be available for download next week.

“Our goal with the Bonding Health app is to make research-backed tools accessible to every ADHD family,” says Pen King, Co-Founder and CEO of Bonding Health. “Lara's work is such a huge game-changer, and I’m proud to be bringing her expertise to the masses.”

Developed by renowned psychologist Dr. Lara Honos-Webb, the app provides real-time, evidence-based tools to help parents regulate their emotions, offering resources that can be used daily to manage specific ADHD problems and boost motivation for parents and their children. Dr. Honos-Webb is recognized as a pioneer in ADHD treatment, focusing on emotional regulation and improving parent-child relationships.

Key Features of the Bonding Health App:

Behavioral Exercises: Responsive exercises targeted to help parents manage their emotional responses during challenging ADHD moments.

Responsive exercises targeted to help parents manage their emotional responses during challenging ADHD moments. Mood Tracking: Tracks parents’ mood before and after exercises, helping them see immediate emotional shifts.

Tracks parents’ mood before and after exercises, helping them see immediate emotional shifts. Audio Guides: Bite-sized audio tips for handling life’s challenges.

Community Support: Parents can connect with others facing similar challenges through a community feature.

Parents can connect with others facing similar challenges through a community feature. Exercise History & Insights: Parents can revisit previous exercises and track long-term progress to identify what works best for them and their families.

Dr. Lara Honos-Webb’s interventions focus on emotional granularity, reappraisal, and emotional regulation, which have been shown to enhance emotional well-being in ADHD families.

About Bonding Health

Bonding Health was co-founded by Pen King and Dr. Lara Honos-Webb with the mission of offering ADHD families the tools they need to navigate the emotional challenges of raising children with ADHD. The Bonding Health app combines Dr. Honos-Webb’s research strategies with a user-friendly design to empower parents with better emotional regulation tools.



Contact Info:

Name: Pen King

Email: Send Email

Organization: Bonding Health

Phone: 203-554-4006

Website: https://bondinghealth.com/



Release ID: 89142445

If there are any problems, discrepancies, or queries related to the content presented in this press release, we kindly ask that you notify us immediately at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our responsive team will be available round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or support you with press release takedowns. Ensuring accurate and trustworthy information is our unwavering commitment.