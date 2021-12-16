BOOHOO EXPANDS BUSINESS TO 5 MARKETS IN THE ASIA REGION

Bringing Affordable Aspirational Fashion to Gen-Z and Millennials in a Localised Way

TAIPEI, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global fashion e-tailer, boohoo, today announced the expansion of operations within the Asian region including Japan, Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan, bringing its market leading fashion, choice and promotions to local customers.



boohoo's up-to-date and inspirational styles are now available in Asia with localised website languages and user-friendly layout. Customer service and delivery logistics are tailored for each market to provide timely support and to serve the needs of local customers.

Originating in Manchester UK, boohoo Group is an established multi-brand fashion, home and beauty platform with a vision to lead the fashion e-commerce market globally. Strategically positioned for gen-Z's and millennials, the boohoo womenswear brand offers a wide selection of on-trend and affordable fashion for every occasion to celebrate women of all backgrounds, shapes and sizes. boohoo updates 500 new items a week across its range to deliver inspirational yet accessible fashion choices to its customers.

To celebrate the launch in Asia, boohoo is now offering a site-wide discount up to 80% off from today until the end of December. Visit the e-store now to explore your perfect style, and enjoy the refreshing online shopping experience offered by boohoo this holiday season.

Shop at boohoo here

https://www.boohoo.tw

About boohoo

Leading the fashion e-commerce market and founded in Manchester in 2006, the group started life as boohoo.com, an inclusive and innovative brand targeting young, value-oriented customers. For over 15 years, boohoo has been pushing boundaries to bring its customers up-to-date and inspirational fashion, 24/7. boohoo has grown rapidly in the UK and internationally, expanding its offering with range extensions into beauty, curve and menswear, through boohooMAN.

boohoo is one of the fastest growing international retailers. The product is trend-led, accessible, and wearable; the business is agile and fast paced. With 100 new items dropping onsite daily - boohoo.com has quickly evolved into a global fashion leader of its generation.